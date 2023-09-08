The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another week draws to a close, we're back with some more streaming recommendations. From brand new releases to opportunities to catch up on cinema releases at home, there's something for everyone here.

First up, the final installment of London-set crime drama Top Boy arrives on Netflix, featuring Barry Keoghan as a new addition to the cast. Elsewhere in the world of TV, LaKeith Stanfield stars in horror series The Changeling on Apple TV Plus and I Am Groot returns for a second season on Disney Plus. If that wasn't enough, we're going back below deck with Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 on Paramount Plus. Plus and Justified spin-off City Primeval finally makes its way to the UK on Disney Plus.

If you're more in the mood for a movie night, Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is now available to stream on Disney Plus, and Vicky Krieps stars in historical drama Corsage on Hulu.

Top Boy season 3

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Top Boy returns for its third and final season this week – well, technically it's season 5 if you count the first two installments on the UK's Channel 4, but it's the series' third outing since Netflix took the reins in 2019. The struggle continues for control of east London's fictional Summerhouse estate, with Sully (Kane Robinson) and Dushane (Ashley Walters)'s empire coming under threat. Barry Keoghan and Brian Gleeson are new additions to the cast for season 3.

The Little Mermaid

(Image credit: Disney )

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

If you missed it in theaters earlier this year, Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is now available to watch from the comfort of your own home. Halle Bailey takes on the role of Ariel, a mermaid longing for dry land, while Melissa McCarthy is the sea witch Ursula who offers to give her human legs in exchange for her voice. Jonah Hauer-King is Prince Eric, Javier Bardem is Ariel's father King Trident, and Daveed Diggs is Sebastian the crab.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4

(Image credit: CBS)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Paramount Plus

Animated Star Trek series Lower Decks returns for a fourth season on Paramount Plus. Following the exploits of Starfleet's menial workers who work on the lower decks of the Federation's less high-profile ships, the voice cast includes Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, and Eugene Cordero. The first two episodes are available to watch now, with the rest of the season releasing weekly every Thursday.

I Am Groot season 2

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Groot returns for a second season of the Guardians of the Galaxy spin-off. Everyone's favorite young tree (voiced by Vin Diesel) is back for more adventures in five new shorts, which are all available to stream now on Disney Plus. The new episodes see him exploring the universe and causing trouble aboard the Guardians' ship, encountering new creatures and environments.

The Changeling

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Lakeith Stanfield stars in The Changeling, a new horror series from Apple TV Plus. He plays used book dealer Apollo, a man who goes in search of his wife after she does something unspeakable after the birth of their first child. The show was created by Venom screenwriter Kelly Marcel, and Queen & Slim helmer Melina Matsoukas directed the season premiere. The first three episodes are available to stream now, with subsequent episodes releasing every Friday.

Corsage

(Image credit: Picturehouse Entertainment)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Corsage stars Vicky Krieps (Old, Bergman Island) as Empress Elisabeth, who ruled Austria in the late 19th Century. Facing down her 40th birthday and a philandering husband, she decides to rebel against her public image and protect her legacy. Premiering at last year's Cannes Film Festival, the historical drama was directed by Marie Kreutzer and also stars Colin Morgan and Florian Teichtmeister.

Justified: City Primeval

(Image credit: FX)

Available: UK

Watch now: Disney Plus

Raylan Givens is back – and he's crossed the pond, too, after the series premiered on Hulu in the US earlier this year. Inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, the Justified spin-off finds Givens living in Miami, eight years after leaving Kentucky, balancing his work as a US Marshal with being a father. A chance encounter sends him to Detroit, where he crosses paths with a violent and elusive criminal, the Oklahoma Wildman.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.