The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend (March 31-April 2)

We're now a quarter of the way through 2023 (scary, right?) but the neverending conveyor belt of incredible movies and shows coming to streaming shows no signs of slowing down.

This week, Adam Sandler gets his sleuthing hat back on with Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix, while the streamer also has another killer Korean hit on its hands with the bloody Kill Boksoon.

Apple, meanwhile, gets on the technology train. There's a Black Mirror twist with The Big Door Prize, plus Tetris is another new kid on the block as Taron Egerton leads the remarkable story behind one of the world's most enduring video games. Then there's Amazon's electrifying drama The Power, romcom Rye Lane, and Paramount Plus spy caper Rabbit Hole to get stuck into. Phew. Enjoy your weekend!

Murder Mystery 2 – Netflix

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are back together for Murder Mystery 2, the second outing of the comic whodunnit. This time around, married couple Nick and Audrey Spitz have launched a private detective agency of their own before heading off to the Maharaja’s (Adeel Akhtar) wedding on a private island. A mystery soon follows when he gets captured and the wedding guests turn into suspects. Oh, and Mark Strong’s MI6 hostage negotiator arrives to help them solve the crime. The reviews for the new comedy have been pretty mixed, but if you loved the first one, it seems like it will be right up your alley.

Tetris – Apple TV Plus

Tetris is a nostalgic trip back to the 1980s to delve into the wild backstory of the addictive puzzle-solving game. Taking place mostly behind the Iron Curtain, the Jon S. Baird-directed drama follows how Henk Rogers (played by Taron Egerton) went to extreme lengths to secure the rights to the game. The true-life thriller also stars Nikita Yefremov, Ben Miles, Roger Allam, and Toby Jones. If you’re looking for more on the movie, check out our chat with Egerton about playing the real-life Rogers.

The Big Door Prize – Apple TV Plus

The big 4-0 isn’t always a big deal, right? But it is for Chris O’Dowd’s Dusty, who comes face to face with a Morpho machine that reveals a user’s true potential. While he refuses its shiny neon gaze, it doesn’t stop others from tweaking themselves overnight all thanks to its life-changing results. We’re getting big Black Mirror vibes from this, while O’Dowd has always shone when comedy and drama combine. Might Apple have another Severance-style hit on their hands?

Rabbit Hole – Paramount Plus

Kiefer Sutherland – of 24 fame – back in the thriller game is an elevator pitch on its own. Throw in a deliciously intriguing story where a shadowy cabal frames Sutherland’s spy Jon Weir for murder, and it’s got all the makings of a pulse-pounding power struggle with all the espionage trimmings. The first two episodes are already out on Paramount Plus, with the twist-and-turn-filled miniseries streaming new episodes weekly.

Rye Lane – Hulu

It’s not easy to breathe new life into certain genres, but Rye Lane feels as fresh as any romcom released in recent years. The premise is simple: Yas and Dom meet in London’s Rye Lane market, both fresh off breakups. What follows is a fizzy, crackling journey as boy-meets-girl is transformed by director Raine Allen-Miller’s vibrant portrait of London complete with laugh out loud humor and two lovable leads. Come for the chemistry, stay for a puntastic cameo payoff from one of England’s national acting treasures.

For more on the movie, check out our interviews with the stars and director.

Kill Boksoon – Netflix

Since the success of Squid Game, Netflix has been pushing more and more irresistible Korean dramas onto our screens – which is fine by us. Kill Boksoon sees contract killer Gil Bok-soon (Jeon Do-yeon) juggling her bloodletting day job with mothering her teenage daughter. An intense thriller with gory action scenes galore, this could be a sleeper Netflix hit that could get everyone talking. Make sure you get ahead of the curve.

The Power – Prime Video

Amazon’s new sci-fi drama The Power takes place in a not-so-distant future where teen girls suddenly develop the power to electrocute people at will – leading them to become the dominant sex in a previously male-dominated world. Based on the best-selling book by Naomi Alderman, the series stars Toni Collette, Ria Zmitrowicz, Halle Bush, Auli’i Cravalho, John Leguizamo, Eddie Marsan, and Zrinka Cvitesic. We spoke to some of the cast about the series' electricity - and finding your voice.

