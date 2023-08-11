The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend arrives, we return with some more streaming recommendations to tide you over from Friday night to Sunday evening – from movies to TV shows, there should be something here to pique your interest from the sofa.

So, starting off with movies, there are a couple of brand-new releases hitting streaming services this weekend: Heart of Stone, the Gal Gadot-led action thriller, is now on Netflix, while rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue has arrived on Prime Video. UK subscribers to Prime Video can also catch comedy-drama You Hurt My Feelings, which was released in the US earlier this year. Cannibal romance Bones and All has also dropped on the streamer.

Meanwhile, a new season of Only Murders in the Building has arrived on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK, adding Meryl Streep to an already impressive cast. Zombieverse, a Korean reality show where contestants have to survive a zombie apocalypse, is now streaming on Netflix, and both seasons of rom-com series Starstruck are available on Netflix in the UK.

Heart of Stone

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Netflix's take on Mission: Impossible has arrived with new spy thriller Heart of Stone. Gal Gadot stars as Rachel Stone, who works in tech for MI6, hacking systems but staying out of the field. Unbeknownst to her colleagues, she's also an agent for the Charter, a mysterious organization committed to "keeping peace in a turbulent world." The Charter is able to do this with the help of the Heart, an extremely powerful piece of artificial intelligence – until its security is threatened by a mysterious hacker (Alia Bhatt).

For more on the movie, check out our interviews with stars Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, and Jamie Dornan.

Red, White & Royal Blue

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

There's a new rom-com on Prime Video in the form of Red, White & Royal Blue, based on the hit romance novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston. It follows Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the US President (Uma Thurman) who gets into a physical altercation with a British prince while attending a royal wedding. In order to keep their fight out of the media so as not to detract from Alex's mother's re-election campaign, the pair pretend to be friends – and, soon, they're not pretending anymore…

We sat down with director Matthew Lopez to get the lowdown on the R-rated movie.

Only Murders in the Building season 3

Available: US/UK

Watch now: Hulu/Disney Plus

Only Murders in the Building returns for a third season – and, this time, Meryl Streep is joining in with the shenanigans at the Arconia. She plays Loretta, an actor cast in Oliver (Martin Short)'s Broadway play. And, of course, the gang still has to deal with *that* death at the end of season 2, but not everything is as it first appears… The first two episodes are now streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK, with subsequent episodes dropping every Tuesday.

Zombieverse

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Netflix's new reality show is a little different from its other series in the genre – instead of dating, contestants have to fight off a zombie apocalypse. In fact, the unsuspecting contestants actually believe they are on a dating show, but things quickly take a turn for the grisly. Things get a bit meta, though, because the contestants aren't just anyone – they're all celebrities in their native Korea. Set in Seoul, the art team behind Korean zombie show All of Us Are Dead is also involved behind the scenes.

Bones and All

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell star in Bones and All, the latest movie from Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino. The duo play a pair of young cannibals who end up on a road trip across the US together after both have to leave their home lives behind due to the… well, due to the flesh-eating. The horror romance is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. If you're in the UK, you can also catch the film on Prime Video, but it's already been on the streamer for a while.

You Hurt My Feelings

Available: UK

Watch now: Prime Video

Julia Louis-Dreyfus re-teams with Enough Said helmer Nicole Holofcener for new comedy-drama You Hurt My Feelings, which bypassed a theatrical release in the UK and went straight to Prime Video this week. She plays Beth, a writer struggling to get to grips with her novel, who finds out her otherwise devoted husband (Tobias Menzies) has been lying to her when she overhears him saying that he doesn't think the book is very good. An amusing – and relatable – crisis ensues.

For more on the movie, check out our interviews with director Nicole Holofcener and star Arian Moayed.

Starstruck seasons 1-2

Available: UK

Watch now: Netflix

Both seasons of comedian Rose Matafeo's charming rom-com series Starstruck are now streaming on Netflix, with a third currently in the works. The show follows Jessie (Matafeo), a twentysomething New Zealander living in London who has a one-night stand with a stranger (Nikesh Patel) on New Year's Eve. The only issue? It turns out he's Tom Kapoor, a famous movie star. Oh, and she might be falling in love with him. As their very different lives collide, Jessie and Tom's budding relationship oscillates between endearing, frustrating, and hilarious – all the tenets of the best rom-coms.

