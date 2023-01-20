7 new Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Paramount Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

With another weekend comes another new batch of streaming recommendations to get stuck into. Starting with Netflix, it's time to get nostalgic with That '90s Show, a spin-off to That '70s Show featuring a few of the characters from the original series, as well as Korean sci-fi movie JUNG_E – the first of many new Korean releases this year. Over on Prime Video, there's a new season of animated show The Legend of Vox Machina, while Apple TV Plus has a new season of crime drama Truth Be Told, starring Octavia Butler as an investigative journalist.

Meanwhile, on Paramount Plus, there's a new installment of Mayor of Kingstown, with Hawkeye's Jeremy Renner returning in the lead role. Animated DC caper Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons arrives on HBO Max in the US, while UK viewers can sink their teeth into the third season of hit police procedural Happy Valley.

That '90s Show – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

New That '70s Show spin-off That '90s Show is set in (you guessed it) the '90s and takes us back to the fictional Wisconsin town of Point Place. This time around, though, we see it through the eyes of Leia (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) from the original show as she goes to stay with her grandparents (played by Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith) for the summer.

JUNG_E – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Set in the 22nd Century when the Earth has been made uninhabitable by climate change, new Korean sci-fi movie JUNG_E follows the conflict that breaks out in the bunker humans have been forced to live in. The only way to stop the chaos? Cloning a legendary mercenary into a robot. The late Kang Soo-yeon plays the scientist in charge of the project in her last performance, and Train to Busan helmer Yeon Sang-ho directed the movie.

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 – Prime Video

Available: Worldwide

The Legend of Vox Machina is based on the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role – the animated series sees the show's cast reprise their roles from Critical Role's first campaign. Like season 1, it also features plenty of big-name guest stars, including Stephanie Beatriz, Henry Winkler, and Indira Varma. Season 2 is releasing in batches of three – episodes 1-3 are already available to stream on Prime Video and the rest will follow weekly.

Truth Be Told season 3 – Apple TV Plus

Available: Worldwide

Octavia Butler returns as Poppy, an investigative journalist and true crime podcaster in the third series of Truth Be Told. This time around, she's turning her attention to the case of multiple young Black girls who have gone missing in Oakland. Gabrielle Union joins the cast as an unorthodox school principal, who joins forces with Poppy to keep the girls' names in the public eye and attempt to hunt down their kidnappers.

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 – Paramount Plus

Available: Worldwide

Jeremy Renner is back as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 2. The series comes from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon and follows the head of a powerful family embroiled in making money from their Michigan town’s prison by whatever means necessary. It also stars Dianne Wiest, Taylor Handley, and Emma Laird. The season premiere is now streaming, with subsequent episodes releasing every Sunday.

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons – HBO Max

Available: US

New animated DC movie Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons is now streaming on HBO Max. When Jonathan Kent (Jack Dylan Grazer) and Damian Wayne (Jack Griffo) find that both their fathers – that's Superman and Batman, of course – are under the control of supervillain Starro, the pair must team up against them in order to stop Starro's world domination.

Happy Valley – BBC iPlayer

Available: UK

The hit crime drama show has returned for a third and final season, with episodes dropping weekly on BBC iPlayer in the UK (and airing on the BBC's broadcast channel). Sarah Lancashire stars as police sergeant Catherine Cawood, who is near retirement, but discovers a murder that leads her to a man responsible for an awful tragedy in her past. Three episodes are available to watch on the streamer now, along with seasons 1 and 2.

