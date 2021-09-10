6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to watch this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, we're back with another batch of fresh new streaming recommendations to see you through from Friday night to Sunday evening. This week, there are plenty of brand new movies to get stuck into, from action-thriller Kate on Netflix to horror flick Malignant on HBO Max. Bloodthirsty martial arts extravaganza Mortal Kombat is back on HBO Max, too, if you missed it the first time around.

As for TV, if you're looking for a new series to start binge-watching, there's the latest – and final – season of Lucifer on Netflix. Over on Disney Plus, UK viewers can sink their teeth into American Horror Stories, the latest show from Ryan Murphy (the spin-off is already available on Hulu if you're on the other side of the pond). In other words, there's something for everyone. So, without further ado, here's the best of what's new on streaming this weekend.

Kate – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Mary Elizabeth Winstead gives John Wick a run for his money in Kate, Netflix's latest action thriller. Winstead plays the titular role, an assassin who finds out she only has 24 hours to live after being poisoned. She decides to spend her last moments going on a manhunt through Tokyo and befriends the daughter (Miku Martineau) of a past target in the process. Woody Harrelson and Game of Thrones' Michiel Huisman also star.

The Voyeurs – Amazon Prime

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Amazon Prime Video

Sydney Sweeney, who recently appeared in the HBO series The White Lotus, and Detective Pikachu 's Justice Smith star in this new thriller. They play couple Pippa and Thomas who move into their dream apartment only to discover that they can see directly into the home opposite theirs – and the attractive and volatile couple who live there. When Pippa and Thomas try to anonymously get involved in their lives, things take a dark turn.

Lucifer season 6 – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

The final season of Lucifer has arrived, so strap in. The series follows Lucifer (Tom Ellis), the devil himself, who, bored of punishing people, swaps hell for LA where he owns his own nightclub and becomes a consultant to the LAPD – he can manipulate people into revealing their deepest desires, which is quite handy when you're trying to solve crimes. Along with Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German), the duo encounter all manner of supernatural beings while solving crimes together.

Malignant – HBO Max

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

Director James Wan's latest scarefest stars Annabelle Wallis as Madison, a woman haunted by visions of grisly murders. However, things take a turn for the worse when she realizes that these dreams are actually realities. Wan is no stranger to the horror genre – he's the co-creator of both the Saw and Insidious franchises and he also produced the Annabelle movies, which Wallis starred in. Malignant releases simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

Mortal Kombat – HBO Max

Available: US

Watch today: HBO Max

If you missed it the first time (or want to relive the fatality-strewn bloodbath all over again), Mortal Kombat is back and streaming on HBO Max. Preparing for a tenth – and potentially world-ending – Mortal Kombat tournament, the champions of Earthrealm converge in an attempt to hold off the impending threat of Outworld. A cacophony of blood and guts inevitably follows as one-time MMA fighter Cole Young helps battle the best, most brutal champions Outworld has to offer. It’s visceral fun and that rare thing: a genuinely watchable video game movie.

American Horror Stories – Disney Plus

Available: UK

Watch today: Disney Plus

Ryan Murphy is back with another anthology show, and this time it's an American Horror Story spin-off (in case the title hasn't already tipped you off). Unlike the original series, every episode is a self-contained story instead of a season-long arc. However, some familiar faces from AHS will be making an appearance – the spin-off stars Matt Bomer, John Carroll-Lynch, and Billie Lourd. US viewers can watch on Hulu, where it was released earlier this year.