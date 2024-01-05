The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Congrats – you made it to the first weekend of 2024. If there was ever a time to kick back and relax in front of the TV, it's now, and there's no shortage of new releases to keep you entertained. If you're in the mood for a movie night, Netflix has a couple of new titles in the form of real-life disaster film Society of the Snow, which tells the true story of the Andes flight disaster, and Dan Levy's comedy-drama Good Grief. Meanwhile, Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan play a married couple on an Earth on the verge of apocalypse in Foe on Prime Video, and the original X-Men movie returns to Disney Plus.

As for TV shows, Michelle Yeoh stars in action-comedy The Brothers Sun on Netflix, which sees two brothers deal with culture clash, family drama, and the realization that one of them is an infamous gangster. Also on the streamer is twisty thriller Fool Me Once, starring Michelle Keegan and Joanna Lumley. And, finally, over on Paramount Plus, you can catch the first major ceremony of awards season with the Golden Globes.

Society of the Snow

The Impossible and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona takes on the true story of the Andes flight disaster in new Netflix movie Society of the Snow. Back in 1972, a plane carrying 45 passengers (members of a local rugby team and their friends and family) crashed in the Andes while traveling from Uruguay to Chile. Stranded in the mountains for 72 days, the survivors were subjected to freezing temperatures, avalanches, and exposure, and were forced to resort to desperate measures to survive.

The Brothers Sun

New action-comedy series The Brothers Sun follows Bruce Sun, whose life in Los Angeles is turned upside down when his brother, an infamous and respected Taipei gangster, arrives to protect him and their mother (Michelle Yeoh) after his crime boss father is shot by a mysterious assassin. Created by Byron Wu and American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk, the show sees cultures and lifestyles clash as the family reunites and adjusts to spending time together again.

Good Grief

Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy makes his directorial feature debut with Good Grief, a comedy-drama – in which he also stars – about a man coming to terms with the death of his husband. Grieving Marc (Levy), struggling to cope, sets off on a weekend getaway to Paris with his two best friends (Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel) – and the trio find themselves facing some hard truths when the trip takes a turn for the soul-searching. Celia Imrie, Luke Evans, and David Bradley also make up the cast list.

Foe

Sci-fi romance Foe is set 40 years in the future, where Junior ( Paul Mescal) and his wife Henrietta (Saoirse Ronan) live on a rural, isolated farm. One day, a stranger (Aaron Pierre) arrives, claiming to be from the government, and tells Junior that he has to leave his home for several months to work on a space program, which has the aim of moving humanity away from a rapidly deteriorating planet Earth. While he's gone, though, Hen won't be alone...

Fool Me Once

Based on Harlan Coben's 2016 novel of the same name, Fool Me Once stars Michelle Keegan as Maya, a veteran and widow whose world is turned upside down when she sees her murdered husband (Richard Armitage) enter her home as an intruder on her nanny cam. As she searches for the truth, she begins to unravel a much greater conspiracy – involving another dead family member. The cast also includes Joanna Lumley, Adeel Akhtar, Emmett J. Scanlan, Dino Fetscher, and Jade Anouka.

X-Men

After leaving Disney Plus at the start of 2023 for a stint on Lionsgate-owned streamer Starz, the first X-Men movie, originally released in 2000, has now returned to Disney Plus. Introducing Patrick Stewart as Professor X, the movie also sees the big-screen debut of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Halle Berry's Storm, Ian McKellen's Magneto, and the rest of the gang of Marvel mutants. The movie spawned the X-Men trilogy, a Wolverine-centered trilogy, and a prequel series.

Golden Globes 2024

Hosted by comedian Jo Koy, this year's Golden Globes air this Sunday night (or very early Monday morning, if you're in the UK), honoring the best of the past year's movies and TV shows. The 2024 big-screen nominees include Barbie, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, and May December, while The Bear, Beef, The Last of Us, and Succession are some of the series being recognized at the awards ceremony.

