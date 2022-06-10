7 New Netflix, Amazon, and Disney Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another week draws to a close, and another batch of streaming recommendations is coming your way. And whether you're in the mood for new movies or TV shows this weekend, Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus have got you covered.

Over on Netflix, Adam Sandler is back with a new sports drama, Hustle, in which he plays an NBA recruiter. There's also supernatural romance series First Kill, which puts a bloodthirsty twist on high school drama, and US viewers can finally catch Peaky Blinders season 6 on the streamer.

Meanwhile, the US version of Prime Video now has No Time to Die , Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond, while audiences in the UK can tune into the second season of the critically acclaimed comedy series Hacks. As for Disney Plus, the first episode of the MCU's latest TV show, Ms. Marvel , is now available to stream, as well as a documentary going behind the scenes of Lightyear, Pixar's upcoming Toy Story spin-off movie.

Hustle – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

Sports drama Hustle follows a former basketball recruiter, played by Adam Sandler, who tries to revive his career by bringing a player from overseas to play in the NBA. Alongside Sandler, the movie also stars Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, and Robert Duvall, as well as several cameos from NBA players and coaches. The character who gets recruited in Spain is played by Juancho Hernangomez, a member of the real-life NBA team the Memphis Grizzlies.

First Kill – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

Adapted by V. E. Schwab from her short story of the same name, Netflix’s latest teen drama First Kill follows Juliette Fairmont (Sarah Catherine Hook), a young vampire who falls for Calliope 'Cal' Burns (Imani Lewis), as she tries to get to grips with her fanged family’s way of life. When it comes to the pair’s new romance, though, there’s one major snag: the latter comes from a longline of world-renowned slayers. Essentially, it’s a queer take on Romeo and Juliet but with, you know, a supernatural edge. Aubin Wise and Lost star Elizabeth Mitchell also feature, playing Cal and Juliette’s sparring mothers Talia and Margot.

Ms. Marvel – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Disney Plus released the first episode of new Marvel series Ms. Marvel on Wednesday, June 8, and it’s safe to say that the premiere has gone down well. Various critics dubbed it "fun", "glorious" and "charming", as they sang the praises of young lead Iman Vellani, while Total Film called it an "instant breath of fresh air". Judging by the positive Twitter reaction, fans agree with the critics, too. Basically, you’re going to want to catch up before episode 2 drops.

Over the next six weeks, Ms. Marvel is set to see Avengers-loving Kamala Khan (Vellani) discover that she has powers of her own. With the help of her best friend Bruno (Matt Lintz), can she establish herself as an up-and-coming superhero while keeping her newfound abilities a secret from her strict parents, Yusuf and Muneeba, and meddling brother Aamir?

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Get ready for Pixar's next movie by going behind the scenes with Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear. The documentary follows the evolution of the beloved Toy Story character as he evolves from Andy's new toy to the star of a Space Rangers film, speaking to animators and writers at the animation studio – Lightyear is an origin story for the fictional spaceman that the action figure we know and love is based on, voiced by Chris Evans this time around.

Peaky Blinders season 6 – Netflix

(Image credit: BBC)

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

The final season of hit British crime drama Peaky Blinders is now available to stream in the US, courtesy of Netflix. Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby is back for one final outing as we return to Birmingham to see how his story wraps up. This season goes deep into Tommy's mental state and also sees the return of Sam Claflin, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Tom Hardy, who reprise their roles from previous seasons. Stephen Graham joined the cast for season 6, too, so it looks like the Peaky Blinders are going out with a bang.

No Time to Die – Prime Video

(Image credit: MGM/Eon)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video (opens in new tab)

No Time to Die is Daniel Craig's final outing as Bond and sees him out of active service and enjoying some time out in Jamaica. However, his peace and quiet doesn't last for long thanks to the CIA needing Bond's help to rescue a kidnapped scientist, which results in a showdown with villain Safin, played by Rami Malek. The movie was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and also stars Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Christoph Waltz, Ana de Armas, Jeffrey Wright, and Ralph Fiennes.

Hacks season 2 – Amazon

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Available: UK

Watch now: Prime Video (opens in new tab)

UK-based comedy lovers had to wait almost a year for the first season of Hacks, the Emmy award-winning series starring Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart, to make its way across the pond. Fortunately, with season 2, they’ve only had to sit tight for a month – HBO Max hasn’t even finished rolling out the episodes in the US yet.

Created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, the show centers on Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas stand-up, whose diva tendencies lead her employers to team her up with Ava Daniels, a down-on-her-luck writer who just might have what it takes to calm Deborah down. The second season sees Ava and Deborah take the latter’s act on the road, desperately trying to workshop it into a perfect gig. Elsewhere, Jimmy, Deborah’s agent, learns how hard Hollywood deal-making can be, and her manager Marcus finds himself lost without Wilson.