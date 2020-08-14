6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime movies and shows to watch this weekend

Staying in this weekend? That means you need something to watch and, wouldn’t you just know it, we’ve compiled a list of streaming recommendations across all the major players this weekend. There’s something new to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus, from animated adventures, to biopics, and even some fresh original movies. Yes, The Bee Movie is even here. Because reasons. Enjoy! And if you want more streaming recommendations, check out our lists of all the new Netflix movies and new Disney Plus movies worth watching.

Project Power – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

You can always rely on Netflix to help you power through the weekend with an original or two. Project Power, starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, revolves around a drug that can turn you into a superhero with random powers for five minutes. Sounds good, right? But not when it’s being peddled through pushers and causes all manner of drug problems for those on the streets of New Orleans.

Foxx plays Art, a special forces member with a healthy grudge against those infecting the streets with the new drug and JGL is Frank, a cop who also secretly takes a dose of Power on the side to help his fight against crime. It’s pusher Robin (Dominique Fishback) who steals the show, though, and anchors an entertaining action movie, while also proving that Netflix is still a hotbed for new and upcoming talent.

The One and Only Ivan – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: Worldwide

This latest Disney Plus original is an adaptation of Katherine Applegate’s bestselling book and centres on Ivan, a 400-pound silverback gorilla who shares a communal habitat in a mall with Stella the elephant, Bob the dog, and some other friendly animal friends. With little memory of the jungle from which he was captured, Ivan meets new baby elephant Ruby and begins to question his own background and lost family. Bran Cranston leads the A-list cast which includes the likes of Helen Mirren, Angelina Jolie, Sam Rockwell and more. You’ll likely need tissues for this one.

The Greatest Showman – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Fox)

Available: US

Loosely based on the tale of real-life showman and businessman P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is a life-affirming, toe-tapping musical that stole the hearts of millions when it was released in 2017. Hugh Jackman plays Barnum, who founded the original Barnum & Bailey Circus, and shows how a man who came from nothing can rise to achieve greatness with a little help from some friends. Starring Zendaya, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams and plenty more recognizable faces, The Greatest Showman will leave you singing your heart out all weekend.

Capone – Amazon

(Image credit: Vertical Entertainment)

Available: US

Capone is a movie you might have skipped over upon its release during the early days of lockdown. It may not match some of Tom Hardy’s best-ever work, but his role as the iconic gangster still allows the actor to chew up scenery with the best of ‘em. It’s aided, too, by a solid cast featuring the likes of Linda Cardellini and Kyle MacLachan as the search for the lost money hidden by a dementia-ridden Capone is weaved throughout the mobster’s final days.

Bee Movie – Netflix

(Image credit: Dreamworks)

Available: UK

A true cult classic in its own right, The Bee Movie follows a fresh-out-of-college Barry B. Benson (Jerry Seinfeld) who makes friends with a human (Renee Zellweger), breaking the number one rule of his species. After Barry learns that humans have been stealing honey from bees for centuries, he decides to sue humanity – it’s the people vs Barry B. Benson. When you’ve watched The Bee Movie, you might be wondering: how realistic is that trial? You’re in luck, because lawyer-in-training Eve Cornwell analysed the whole thing, yes, really (and it’s hilarious).

The Legend of Korra – Netflix

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Available: US

So, you’ve finished Avatar: The Last Airbender. What next? Thankfully, Netflix has provided the next chapter in the saga with all four Books of The Legend of Korra now available. The Legend of Korra follows the successor of the legendary Aang as she deals with new airbenders, a changing political climate, and the fallout from events decades prior.

It can be endlessly argued which is the better series, but Korra was undeniably a crucial step forward for both animation in the 2010s, as well as for LGBTQ representation. Just make sure you watch Avatar first.