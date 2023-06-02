The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another fresh batch of streaming recommendations to see you through from Friday night to Sunday evening. This week, there are plenty of movies to get stuck into, from new releases to old favorites.

Political drama Reality and Magic Mike's Last Dance are now on HBO's rebranded streaming service Max, while UK Prime Video subscribers can tune into Guy Ritchie's The Covenant. If you're feeling nostalgic, you can catch up with all four Indiana Jones movies on Disney Plus, while US Netflix subscribers can dive into Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. As for TV shows, the final installment of plane crash drama Manifest and a new season of sketch comedy show I Think You Should Leave have arrived on Netflix.

Manifest season 4 part 2

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

After being canceled by NBC back in 2021, Manifest returns for a fourth and final season at Netflix – part 1 was released back in November, and now part 2 is available to stream too. The series follows the passengers and crew of a plane that suddenly reappears after disappearing for five and half years, with all those on board presumed dead. In reality, the passengers only experienced some turbulence in the air and, for them, no time had passed at all.

I Think You Should Leave season 3

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Tom Robinson returns for a third season of surreally hilarious sketch show I Think You Should Leave. As usual, there's a host of famous guest stars on board, including Jason Schwartzman, Fred Armisen, Ayo Edebiri, and Connor O'Malley. All six episodes are available to stream now, and their bitesize 15-minute runtimes make it perfect binge-watch material – if you can stomach that much cringe comedy in one go, of course.

Indiana Jones quadrilogy

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Ahead of the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on the big screen later this month, you can now catch up on all of Indy's past adventures as the titular Nazi-fighting archaeology professor on Disney Plus. For the uninitiated, that's the original trilogy – 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1984's Temple of Doom, and 1989's The Last Crusade – and 2008's Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Reality

Available: US

Watch now: Max

Euphoria and The White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney takes on something new in Reality, a new film based on real-life FBI interrogation transcripts. Sweeney plays Reality Winner, a translator for the NSA and an American intelligence leaker. Directed by playwright Tina Satter, the cast also includes Marchánt Davis and Josh Hamilton, and UK viewers can currently catch the movie on the big screen in select cinemas.

Magic Mike's Last Dance

Available: US

Watch now: Max

Nearly 10 years after Magic Mike XXL, Channing Tatum is back for one last shirtless spin in Magic Mike's Last Dance, the final installment of Steven Soderbergh's stripper trilogy. The movie sees a now-retired Mike (Tatum) travel to London with socialite Maxandra (Salma Hayek) to help her produce a new stage play – and get sufficiently hot and steamy, of course.

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant

Available: UK

Watch now: Prime Video

After a stateside theatrical release this past April, Guy Ritchie's latest movie is now available to watch in the UK on Prime Video. The action thriller stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a U.S. Army special operations sergeant and Dar Salim as his interpreter during a mission against the Taliban in Afghanistan. You can read our interview with Gyllenhaal and Salim to learn more about the film.

Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix

With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse now out on the big screen, you'd be forgiven for coming down with the Spidey bug. If you're hungry for more web-slinging action, you're in luck, as Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, starring Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker, is now on Netflix in the US. The movies also star Kirsten Dunst as MJ Watson, Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, and J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson.

