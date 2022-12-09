7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

It's the weekend, which means we've got another batch of streaming recommendations for you. Whatever you're in the mood for over the next couple of days, we're sure you'll find it in one of Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, or Apple TV Plus' new releases.

If you're planning a movie night this weekend, try Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio on Netflix – and you can read more about the film in our interview with del Toro himself. Elsewhere, Will Smith stars in historical drama Emancipation on Apple TV Plus, about an enslaved man who escapes from a plantation, and we return to the Museum of Natural History in Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again on Disney Plus. Meanwhile, Amsterdam, which was released earlier this year and boasts an all-star cast including Margot Robbie and Christian Bale, is on HBO Max in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

There are a few extra treats in store for US viewers, too – Emily the Criminal, an under-the-radar thriller starring Aubrey Plaza, is on Netflix, while the first two episodes of His Dark Materials season 3 are on HBO Max.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Set in Italy during the rise of fascism in the '30s, Guillermo del Toro has reportedly wanted to bring the story of Pinocchio to the screen for around 15 years. He's co-directing with Mark Gustafson, who previously worked on Wes Anderson's stop-motion adaptation of Fantastic Mr. Fox. The star-studded voice cast includes Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz, and Finn Wolfhard.

Emancipation – Apple TV Plus

Available: Worldwide

Directed by Training Day and Olympus Has Fallen helmer Antoine Fuqua, Emancipation is set in the 19th Century and follows an enslaved man named Peter, played by Will Smith, who escapes from a Louisiana plantation after being brutally whipped in search of his family. Photos of his injured back were published by the press, providing proof of the barbarity of American slavery.

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again – Disney Plus

Available: Worldwide

Nearly 10 years after the last Night at the Museum movie graced our screens, a new animated spin-off arrives on Disney Plus. The new installment sees Nick Daley (voiced by Joshua Bassett), son of Ben Stiller's character Larry from the live-action movies, filling in for his dad on guard duty at the Museum of Natural History over the summer. Things don't get off to a great start for Nick, though, when he forgets to lock a basement door and an old foe returns…

Emily the Criminal – Netflix

Available: US

Aubrey Plaza plays Emily, a woman saddled with $70,000 of student debt and working a thankless delivery job that barely makes a dent in the repayment figures. So, when an opportunity for some quick and easy cash is presented to her, she takes it – and soon finds herself in the depths of Los Angeles' criminal underworld.

Amsterdam – HBO Max/Disney Plus

Available: US/UK

If you missed Amsterdam, the latest movie from director David O. Russell, on the big screen earlier this year, now's your chance to watch it from the comfort of your own home. Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington play a doctor, a nurse, and a lawyer who get caught up in the murder of a retired US general in '30s New York. The ensemble cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Mike Myers, and Taylor Swift.

His Dark Materials season 3 – HBO Max

Available: US

His Dark Materials returns for a third and final season, covering the events of Philip Pullman's The Amber Spyglass, the last novel in the fantasy trilogy. Dafne Keen and Amir Wilson return as Lyra and Will, and the pair are now separated after the events of season 2's finale with Lyra in the clutches of Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson). Will they find their way back to each other? UK viewers can catch the new installment on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this month.

La La Land – Prime Video

Available: US

Before Babylon, the upcoming whirlwind of old Hollywood glitz and grime, director Damien Chazelle helmed La La Land. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone star as Seb and Mia, two struggling artists (a jazz musician and an actor, respectively) in Los Angeles who fall in (and out of) love while they attempt to pursue their dreams. The movie, released in 2016, was nominated for 14 Oscars, with Chazelle winning Best Director and Stone taking home the gong for Best Actress.

