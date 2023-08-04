The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Congratulations – you made it to the weekend. Another end-of-week celebration means that we've got another batch of streaming recommendations served fresh for you, with our picks of the seven best movies and TV shows that have arrived on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more in the last few days.

First up, there's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Disney Plus, the emotional final installment of the beloved MCU trilogy, which sees Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, et al return as the titular Guardians. Elsewhere, it's a TV-heavy week, with plenty of new seasons to binge-watch over the weekend.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 2 and Heartstopper season 2 have arrived on Netflix, providing your fix of either legal drama or teen romance, depending on what you're in the mood for. US subscribers can get stuck into all four seasons of Ugly Betty, too. Plus, Sigourney Weaver stars in new series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart on Prime Video, a new season of Physical has arrived on Apple TV Plus, and Reservation Dogs is back on Hulu for a third and final season.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

If you want to relive the final installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy at home, now's your chance – the movie is now streaming on Disney Plus. The most recent MCU movie sees Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and co. on a mission to save Rocket's life at the headquarters of the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), an evil scientist who specializes in genetically modified animals. New additions to the series' cast also include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, an artificial being created to destroy the Guardians, as well as Linda Cardellini as anthropomorphic otter Lylla.

The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 part 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

After the first five episodes dropped last month, the second half of The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 is now on Netflix. After part 1's cliffhanger, which left Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) badly beaten in a parking garage, he's found by Izzy (Jazz Raycole). While he tries to recover, a cat and mouse chase is also underway as his team tries to track down a key witness in their case who they need to testify. All episodes are now available to stream, so it's the perfect weekend binge-watch.

Heartstopper season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Heartstopper is back for another wholesome installment of teens figuring out life, love, and everything in between. Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) are adjusting to their new relationship, while their classmates are also grappling with their own love lives. Meanwhile, there are also exams, a school trip to Paris, and prom to deal with – it's going to be a hectic school year. All eight episodes are available to watch now, and Alice Oseman, the author of the comic books the show is based on, has returned for screenwriting duties.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Sigourney Weaver stars in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, a new limited series that follows a young girl who's sent to live with her grandmother on her flower farm after a fire kills both her abusive father and her beloved mother. Fear the Walking Dead's Alycia Debnam-Carey plays Alice, while Weaver plays her grandmother. The story, which is based on the novel of the same name by Holly Ringland, spans several decades as family secrets slowly come to the surface.

Physical season 3

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Under-the-radar Apple TV Plus comedy Physical returns for its third and final installment. Set in San Diego in the '80s, the series follows housewife Sheila, played by Rose Byrne, who's battling her fair share of personal demons behind closed doors. That is, until she finds release in an unlikely place: an aerobics class. Season 3 sees Zooey Deschanel join the cast as Kelly, a sitcom star and rival aerobics guru who provides a new obstacle for Sheila. The first two episodes are online now, with the rest releasing weekly on Wednesdays.

Reservation Dogs season 3

(Image credit: Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

The third and final season of comedy-drama Reservation Dogs has arrived on Hulu. We pick up where season 2 left off, with the Rez Dogs out in LA after laying their friend Daniel to rest – but now they've got to find a way home. While their grief ceremony may have been completed, the teens are still grappling with where they stand in their families, community, and themselves. The first two episodes are available to watch now, with subsequent episodes dropping every Wednesday.

Ugly Betty seasons 1-4

(Image credit: ABC)

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix

Fallen in love with America Ferrera's heartfelt performance in Barbie? Rewind to her breakout role in Ugly Betty this weekend, with all four seasons streaming on Netflix in the US. First premiering in 2006, the comedy-drama stars Ferrera as Betty Suarez, a woman with questionable fashion taste – and a talented journalist – who ends up with a job at prestigious fashion magazine Mode when the publishing company's CEO hires her as his editor-in-chief son/nepo baby Daniel's PA in a bid to stop his habit of sleeping with his assistants. Despite her unconventional methods (and clothing choices), Betty soon starts to win the hearts of everyone at Mode.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.