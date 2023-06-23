The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

With another weekend comes another batch of streaming recommendations and we've got a varied one for you this week, spanning from superheroes to surreal comedy to hard-hitting documentary. First up, Marvel's latest TV show, Secret Invasion, is now streaming on Disney Plus, and there are more new episodic releases in the form of the second season of culinary comedy-drama The Bear on Hulu and Boots Riley's latest project, I'm a Virgo, on Prime Video.

Plus, The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan return in new spin-off series Dead City, and Carrie Bradshaw and co. are back for a new season of Sex in the City sequel And Just Like That… As for movies, Sundance hit documentary The Stroll is now on HBO's Max, and Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, starring Emma Thompson and Stephen Graham, is on Netflix in the UK.

Secret Invasion

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

After a considerable break since their last small-screen project, there's a new MCU TV show on Disney Plus in the form of Secret Invasion. Samuel L. Jackson takes center stage as Nick Fury, accompanied by other familiar faces like Ben Mendelsohn's Talos and Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill, as Earth is threatened by a takeover by renegade shapeshifting Skrulls. The series premiere is available to stream now, with subsequent episodes releasing every Wednesday.

I'm a Virgo

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Sorry to Bother You director Boots Riley returns with another surreal comedy in this new Prime Video series. I'm a Virgo is a coming-of-age story that follows Cootie (Jharrel Jerome), a 19-year-old living in Oakland, California, who also happens to be 13 feet tall. Raised behind closed doors by his aunt and uncle, he suddenly finds himself flung into the outside world. Walton Goggins, Mike Epps, and Carmen Ejogo also star.

The Bear season 2

(Image credit: FX)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Jeremy Allen White returns as stressed-out chef Carmy for a new installment of critically acclaimed comedy-drama The Bear. After taking over his late brother's struggling Chicago restaurant, season 1 ended with the joint closing down to be replaced by something bigger and better, and season 2 opens with renovations well underway (although, of course, things aren't going entirely as planned). There are some exciting new additions to the cast, too, including Will Poulter, Bob Odenkirk, and Molly Gordon.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

(Image credit: AMC/Peter Kramer)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: AMC Plus in the US, Disney Plus in the UK

Missing The Walking Dead? Well, you're in luck – the first of several new spin-offs from the original series has made its way to the small screen. This one, Dead City, sees the return of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they travel to Manhattan, which is cut off from the US mainland, as they attempt to find Maggie's kidnapped son, Hershel. Episodes will air weekly, dropping on Sundays in the US and Mondays in the UK.

And Just Like That... season 2

(Image credit: HBO)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Max in the US, NOW in the UK

Sex in the City spin-off And Just Like That… returns for a second installment, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis back as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, who are still trying to get to grips with life, love, and friendship in their 50s. And, in a twist no one could have predicted, Kim Cattrall's Samantha is also making a comeback in a guest role at some point during the new season. The first two episodes are out now, with the rest of the new episodes dropping every Thursday.

The Stroll

(Image credit: Max)

Available: US

Watch now: Max

After winning awards at this year's Sundance Film Festival, new documentary The Stroll is now available to stream on Max. Directed by Kristen Lovell and Zackary Drucker, the film centers around trans women sex workers who worked in an area of the Meatpacking District neighborhood in Manhattan known as 'the Stroll' during the '80s and '90s. Lovell herself was a sex worker and the movie contains archival footage and interviews with other trans women.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: UK

Watch now: Netflix

An adaptation of the award-winning musical, which is in turn a version of Roald Dahl’s children’s novel, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical follows the titular schoolgirl (Alisha Weir) who loves books and has telekinetic powers. Matilda’s imagination and love of reading clash with her small-minded parents and make her unpopular with the formidable Miss Trunchbull (Emma Thompson), and it’s only her kindly teacher Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch) who provides her with kindness and support.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.