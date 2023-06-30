The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means some fresh, new streaming recommendations coming your way. There's a good mix of movies and TV shows this week, too, from psychological horror to a classic romance. First up, The Witcher season 3 volume 1 has arrived on Netflix (with volume 2 set to follow around a month later) – and it's Henry Cavill's swan song as Geralt of Rivia before he's replaced by Liam Hemsworth for season 4. Also on Netflix is new horror movie Run Rabbit Run, starring Succession's Sarah Snook, and animated fantasy flick Nimona.

Over on Apple TV Plus, Idris Elba stars in new thriller series Hijack and John Krasinski returns for a final season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan on Prime Video. US subscribers of Prime Video can also catch AI thriller M3GAN, while US Netflix viewers can tune into James Cameron's '90s classic Titanic.

The Witcher season 3 volume 1

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Henry Cavill's final outing as Geralt of Rivia has arrived – and it's split into two halves. The first batch of season 3 episodes is out now, though, and we're diving straight back into the action with Geralt taking Ciri (Freya Allan) into hiding, accompanied by Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). Upon arrival at the protected fortress of Aretuza, however, they discover they may have gotten more than they bargained for.

Volume 2 will follow on July 27, but, in the meantime, check out our interviews with the cast about Liam Hemsworth's casting for season 4 and the series' producers about filming Cavill's final scenes .

Run Rabbit Run

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Succession's Sarah Snook is back on our screens in her first movie role since leaving the role of Shiv Roy behind. In Run Rabbit Run, she plays a fertility doctor who must reckon with her values and confront a ghost from her past when she starts noticing strange behavior from her young daughter… The psychological horror flick was directed by The Handmaid's Tale's Daina Reid and written by Australian novelist Hannah Kent.

Nimona

(Image credit: Netflix/DNEG Animation)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Set in a futuristic medieval world, this new animated movie follows a knight (voiced by Riz Ahmed) who's framed for a crime he didn't commit. And, unfortunately, the only one who can help prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous, shapeshifting being who he's been trained to destroy – so it looks like things are going to get pretty messy. The movie is based on the graphic novel of the same name by ND Stevenson.

Hijack

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

New thriller miniseries Hijack stars Idris Elba as Sam, a high-profile business negotiator on a flight from Dubai to London who must put his boardroom skills to the test when the plane is hijacked. Alongside Elba, the cast also includes Eve Myles, Christine Adams, and Max Beesley, and the series was written by the co-creator of Netflix's Lupin. The first two episodes are out now, with the third and final installment releasing next Wednesday.

Jack Ryan season 4

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

John Krasinski is back as CIA analyst Jack Ryan for a fourth and final season. Ryan is now the acting deputy director of the CIA and he's about to face his most dangerous mission yet – uncovering internal corruption within the organization. And, as he starts to investigate, he finds himself caught up in a conspiracy bigger than he could ever have imagined. Two episodes are available to watch now, with two episodes dropping every Friday going forward.

M3GAN

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

Meet M3GAN, an AI doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion. That's what roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) thought she was inventing, anyway, when she enlisted M3GAN's help to care for her newly orphaned niece. However, it turns out M3GAN has a mind of her own… The campy horror movie was a hit in theaters when it released this past winter, and now US Prime Video subscribers can invite M3GAN into the comfort of their own homes (if you dare).

Titanic

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios/Paramount Pictures)

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix

Fancy a cathartic weep this weekend? If you're a Netflix subscriber in the US, you're in luck, as James Cameron's historical romance is now available to stream. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as star-crossed lovers from opposite sides of the track who meet and fall for each other on the doomed ocean liner… Well, you know what happens next. We spoke to the director himself earlier this year, when he gave us the lowdown on the movie's legacy on its 25th anniversary .

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.