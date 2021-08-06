6 New Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and Disney Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means more streaming options, and we've rounded up the best new movies and TV shows landing on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime Video here to get you sorted for an end of week blockbuster or binge-watch.

There are some major new releases landing this weekend. The latest DC movie, The Suicide Squad, hits HBO Max in all its chaotic glory, while the Lin-Manuel Miranda-starring musical Vivo is streaming on Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video have A24's Val documentary, all about film star Val Kilmer, which made its debut at Cannes Film Festival. And that's just scratching the surface of what's up for watching this weekend. Scroll on to check out all the new TV shows and movies to stream.

The Suicide Squad – HBO Max

James Gunn's take on Task Force X is here in this soft-reboot/sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad. This time round, the Squad assemble to infiltrate a World War 2-era laboratory named Jotunheim on the fictional island of Corto Maltese. It's all made more complicated by the giant alien Starro, which has the power to control minds. Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, and Joel Kinnaman all reprise their roles, while new additions to the cast include Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, and many, many more.

Vivo – Netflix

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is back in this Netflix Original animated movie which is, naturally, a musical. Directed by Kirk DeMicco, the film focuses on the titular Vivo, a kinkajou that performs music with his owner Andrés in Havana. When tragedy strikes, it's up to Vivo to communicate an important message in Miami – but to make the journey, he needs the help of André's lively niece Gabi. Miranda voices Vivo, with Zoe Saldana, Michael Rooker, and Brian Tyree Henry also all part of the voice cast.

Val – Amazon Prime

This A24 documentary from directors Ting Poo and Leo Scott is all about Val Kilmer, the legendary actor who has starred in movies like Batman Forever, Top Gun, and Tombstone. Much of the documentary is comprised of footage Kilmer himself has shot on personal video cameras through the years, which gives behind the scenes looks at his time on film sets. The documentary debuted at Cannes Film Festival, and hit theaters on July 23 – but is available to stream free on Amazon Prime now in the US.

Aliens – Disney Plus/Amazon Prime

The James Cameron-directed sequel to Ridley Scott's Alien sees Sigourney Weaver back as Ripley, picking up decades after the original movie. This time, Ripley tries to warn those back on Earth of the threat out in space – and ends up going to a terraforming colony to take out the aliens, which she and her team discover are terrorizing the community. Along with Weaver, Michael Biehn, Paul Reiser, Bill Paxton, William Hope, and Carrie Henn star. Oh, and the facehuggers are back, too.

Hit & Run – Netflix

This thriller series follows a man named Segev seeking answers about his wife's sudden death in a hit and run, which may have been premeditated. But things aren't all they seem, and the twists and turns just keep coming as Segev's search takes him from Tel Aviv to New York City. Plus, Segev has his own shadowy past to help him in his quest for the truth. The action-packed series stars Lior Raz, Kaelen Ohm, and Moran Rosenblatt.

S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies – Amazon Prime

S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies follows renowned drug lord Alono Marroquín (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) and his son Lucas (Nery Arredondo), who escape from a high-security Mexican prison and seek refuge in the desert. However, on the other side of the border, an experiment carried out by the US Army at a military base goes horribly wrong, and the Mexican police in hot pursuit of Marroquín are transformed into zombies. A bloody battle for survival in the desert ensues.