New Halo Infinite playlists are coming this year

Halo Infinite is getting new playlists before the end of the year, 343 Industries has announced.

343 Industries community manager John Junyszek took to Twitter to share an update on Halo Infinite's multiplayer plans post launch. Three new playlists are planned to launch before the end of the year, but after the game's December 8 release date: Fiesta, Tactical Slayer (SWAT), and Free-For-All playlists.

Furthermore, Junyszek added that a dedicated playlist for the fan-favorite Slayer mode is in the works, but won't arrive "until after the holidays." Slayer is Halo's take on the classic deathmatch mode, so it'll be great to be able to keep playing it without being thrown into different modes.

Let's talk about Halo Infinite playlists!We've been reading your feedback, and we're working on plans to add Fiesta, Tactical Slayer (SWAT), and Free-For-All playlists as we speak. They won't land by Dec 8, but the team is pushing to get them in before the end of year 👊December 3, 2021 See more

"The more playlists we have, the more fragmented players get, making it harder for people to find matches quickly," 343's head of creative Joseph Staten explains. "At the start of the Beta, we wanted to ensure quick matches—and that meant fewer playlists.

So not a philosophical thing. Slayer is a great mode! It was a decision to make sure we could simultaneously stress the systems we needed to test in a beta state while still giving all of you a great matchmaking experience."

Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode surprise launched on November 15, and for most part people seem to be enjoying it. But one common gripe is that you can't select a playlist for any single mode - instead you're dropped into any one of the existing modes randomly each match. The addition of playlists will let you choose which mode you want to stick with.

