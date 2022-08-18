New A Plague Tale: Requiem trailer starts out lovely - before it all goes to poop

A Plague Tale: Requiem has a new trailer showing off its story, world, and combat.

The new trailer for Asobo's follow-up to its excellent original horror adventure can be seen in full just below. It turns out A Plague Tale: Requiem picks up just a few short months after the end of the original game, seeing Amicia and Hugo basking in the Summer sun with a few newfound friends, along with their mother, who survived the ordeals of the previous adventure.

Amicia and Hugo's journey continues in today's new Gameplay Overview Trailer, and they got plenty of new tricks up their sleeves!#APlagueTale: Requiem will release October 18 on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC & Nintendo Switch (Cloud version).Pre-order now: https://t.co/KchihXg9Om pic.twitter.com/yusrJszNiCAugust 18, 2022 See more

From the looks of this trailer, it seems as though Requiem's early hours will have our two leads enjoying their time in a local town, far out of the clutches of the ravenous rats, who apparently linger further in the north. Good things can't last forever though, and the disease dormant in Hugo rears its ugly head once again.

Next thing she knows, Amicia has her back to a wall and thousands of rats bearing down on her. The new trailer emphasizes Amicia's new-fangled combat abilities, such as her crossbow and sling that can literally set enemies ablaze. A trailer earlier this year in June showed how much more violent Amicia is this time around, and the new trailer just reinforces that.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is exactly two months out from launch, releasing on October 18 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and even on Nintendo Switch via the cloud. From our Plague Tale: Requiem preview earlier this year at Tribeca when we went hands-on with the new game, it's sure looking gruesome and gory in equal measure.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is the star of Edge Magazine issue 374, on-sale now around the world.