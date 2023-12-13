Netflix reveals the viewing figures for over 18,000 shows – including the most-watched canceled series

18,000 shows and billions of hours later, Netflix has revealed our viewing habits for the first half of 2023 – and you might be surprised and shocked in equal measure.

"Starting today we will publish What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report twice a year," Netflix wrote in a new blog post. "This is a comprehensive report of what people watched on Netflix over a six month period."

Those figures include hours watched for every title above the threshold of 50,000 hours.

All in, over 18,000 titles – and almost 100 billion hours of streaming – have been accounted for. And the results for the top five are in:

Most-watched Netflix shows (January 2023-June 2023)

The Night Agent season 1 – 812 million hours

Ginny & Georgia season 2 – 665 million hours

The Glory season 1 – 622 million hours

Wednesday season 1 – 507 million hours

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – 503 million hours

Other notable names in the top 25 include Vikings: Valhalla season 2 (205 million hours), Manifest season 4 (262 million hours) and Shadow and Bone season 2 – which was canceled later in 2023 amid much fan furore and backlash – at 192 million hours.

Curiously, Stranger Things season 4 – perhaps Netflix’s flagship title – didn’t crack the top 50, hinting that fresh, new shows always seem to out-perform the headline series.

If you want to know where some of your favorites ended up, you can download the full list on Netflix’s What We Watched announcement page.

To help pump up those rookie numbers, check out the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies you should be watching right now.