Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who comes to comics in Titan's new The Fifteenth Doctor series and a Free Comic Book Day special

There's a brand new season of Doctor Who on the way, with Ncuti Gatwa taking control of the TARDIS for his first full run of episodes as the universe-saving Time Lord. The series is set to debut on May 10 in the US, with the first two episodes being available to watch at the same time worldwide on Disney Plus and the BBC. A few days before that, however, fans will be getting an early treat in the form of a Free Comic Book Day Edition from Titan on Saturday, May 4.

The 24-page special is written by Dan Watters and drawn Kelsey Ramsay, with coloring by Valentina Bianconi. We've got a preview of the issue in the gallery below in which the Doctor takes the TARDIS on a whistlestop tour of the universe, taking in Skaro - homeworld of the Daleks - and various other locations from the long-running TV show.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Titan Comics) (Image credit: Titan Comics) (Image credit: Titan Comics) (Image credit: Titan Comics)

The same creative team will be re-uniting in June for the first issue of a new ongoing series based on Gatwa's Doctor. Details on that are currently limited, though we have Titan's synopsis for the first issue below:

"The Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday have followed a mysterious signal to a shopping mall in the last days of Earth. It's sure to be a trap, but to find the source, The Doctor must face his greatest fears..."

While the Free Comic Book Day special is the first time that Titan has published stories with the Fifteenth Doctor, it's not his first appearance in comics. As well as Titan's series, a separate ongoing strip is also published in Panini's monthly Doctor Who Magazine, currently written by Alan Barnes and drawn by Lee Sullivan.

Doctor Who: The Fifteenth Doctor Free Comic Book Day Edition is published by Titan Comics on May 4. Doctor Who: The Fifteenth Doctor #1 follows on June 26.

