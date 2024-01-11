My Talking Angela 2 fashion contest winner announced – play now to try on the winning outfit

The winner of My Talking Angela 2's first ever fashion design contest has been revealed, with the winning outfit now a permanent part of the game. Play My Talking Angela 2 today to try on Sadie's 'Flower Power' design for size.

The contest ran at the end of last year, and asked players to submit their best outfit designs for the chance to net a share of the competition's $10,000 prize pool, and to have their design featured in-game. The winning designer, Sadie, beat more than 2,400 other entrants to the top spot. Players can claim the new outfit from the in-game wardrobe, from the event pop-up screen, or from gift boxes in the bedroom, bathroom, or glam room.

(Image credit: Outfit7)

Individuality, self-expression, and staying true to yourself are central tenets of My Talking Angela 2, and Outfit7 reckoned Sadie's 'Flower Power' design perfectly captured the essence of the contest. The developer said the same of the competition's first and second runners-up too – Madison's 'Sweetheart Games', and Neja's 'You Grow, Girl!' – judging each entry according to four criteria: originality, complexity, adaptability, and 'the perfect fit'.

"I had a lot of fun creating this winning outfit for My Talking Angela 2," said Flower Power designer and contest winner Sadie who, as well as having her outfit made into a permanent in-game fixture, also netted $5,000 in prize money. "And now, to see it become a permanent part of the game and shared with millions of players – it's simply unbelievable!"

(Image credit: Outfit7)

Sadie's 'Flower Power' is indeed a perfect fit, and you can claim it now by downloading My Talking Angela 2 for your Apple or Android device. Information on the game itself can be found on the game's official website .