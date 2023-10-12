Warner Bros. turned down a Mortal Kombat vs. DC movie

A Mortal Kombat vs. DC animated movie could have happened – but Warner Bros. turned down the idea.

Jeremy Adams, who has penned multiple animated Mortal Kombat and DC projects, revealed to ComicBook.com that Warner Bros. "rebuffed" a pitch that would see the two properties combine.

"I would lower your expectations," he said of a potential crossover. "I don't know if they have any plans to do more. I do know that we pitched that a while ago, but it was kind of rebuffed."

He added: "Well, I think at the end of the day, I don't know if they're ever going to do any more. I hope they do, and I hope they call me to be involved. That would be great because I really love it. But I don't know. I don't know. I think it would be really cool though. Trust me, I would love to see a DC Mortal Kombat. That would be super, super cool."

The possibilities of a DC and Mortal Kombat crossover are endless, so we hope a project involving both universes is made eventually – it would certainly be very entertaining. There's precedent, too, considering the 2008 Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe game (and Mortal Kombat cameos in the Injustice games).

As for what's coming up for both franchises, there is a live-action sequel to 2021's Mortal Kombat movie currently in the works, while the DC movies are undergoing a major shake-up as the new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters approaches. A recent report revealed that none of the current Justice League cast is expected to reprise their current roles in the new universe, which is spearheaded by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Next up for DC is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which arrives this December 20.