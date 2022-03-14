Oscar Isaac is 'some sort of secret agent' in new Moon Knight Trailer

Marvel Studios has unveiled yet another teaser trailer for Moon Knight ahead of its upcoming release.

Oscar Isaac makes his MCU debut as Marc Spector AKA Steven Grant AKA Moon Knight - a mysterious superhero with dissociative identity disorder who has multiple personas and identities. As if navigating life as a superhero wasn't hard enough, Moon Knight gets thrown into the lore that surrounds Ancient Egypt and finds himself up against a vengeful deity named Khonshu (voiced by F. Murray Abraham).

The new 30-second teaser is one of several that Marvel has recently released. This particular action-packed montage features Moon Knight confronting one of his identities - be it Steven or Marc - and demanding to know who they are. We also get another look at his impossibly cool suit, which is reminiscent of Batman what with the cape and all-black aesthetic - but, unlike the DC caped crusader, Moon Knight's eyes glow in the dark.

The new Marvel series, created by The Umbrella Academy's Jeremy Slater, will consist of six episodes and potentially cross over into the MCU films. Ethan Hawke also stars as Dr. Arthur Harrow, a scientist and cult leader who is also Moon Knight's main adversary. Hawke took inspiration from real-life cult leader David Koresh, who successfully convinced his subordinates that he was one of God's profits.

Moon Knight debuts March 30 exclusively on Disney Plus. More on the hero's extensive comic book history can be found in our Moon Knight explainer. For more on what's coming up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4.