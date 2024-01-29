Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur season 3 has already been written, but there's no guarantee it happens: "We definitely want to tell that story"

The highly anticipated season 2 of Disney's animated show Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is set to debut on Disney Channel on February 2 ahead of dropping the next day on Disney Plus. With the first season ending on a major cliffhanger, the second season looks to be even bigger, and according to the folks behind the show, there's already a third season written and waiting in the wings. Unfortunately, there's no guarantee it ever happens.

"I will say that we have written a season 3, we know what a season 3 is, and we definitely want to tell that story," Steve Loter, executive producer on Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, tells GamesRadar+. "We're in a day and age now where media consumption is a little bit different, even than when we started the show. So support for the show is really seen through repeat watching and watching when a show premieres."

The reality of the situation is this. We already know what to do for a 3rd season of #moongirlanddevildinosaur and it's really, really great. We NEED more viewers to watch the premiere of MG Season Two on Feb 2nd on Disney Channel and Feb 3rd on Disney Plus to make this happen.January 24, 2024 See more

Loter notes that two episodes debut on Disney Channel on February 2, but then 14 entire episodes will hit Disney Plus the following day, February 3. And if you're wanting to see what Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur season 3 might look like... well, watching both ways wouldn't hurt.

"I'm hoping that, you know, people will watch the episodes early and enjoy them early, because it does feel like… It's going to be viewership that kind of dictates where we go from here," continues Loter, adding that watching and getting the word out is really the best thing folks could do. "Then we just hope to make it to that third season, because there's definitely some adventures that we've kind of keyed up in this season that we definitely want to kind of provide in season 3."

If you're not familiar, Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is based on Marvel Comics and follows the adventures of Lunella Lafayette (voiced by Diamond White) and Devil Dinosaur (voiced by Fred Tatasciore), a 13-year-old genius and her red T-Rex pal, respectively. In addition to a rather stacked supporting cast with the likes of Alfre Woodard and Gary Anthony Williams, executive producer Laurence Fishburne also voices The Beyonder.

As noted above, season 2 of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is set to debut on Disney Channel on February 2 and then February 3 on Disney Plus. If you can't wait, you can always check out some of the other best shows on Disney Plus.