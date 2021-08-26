(Image credit: Modus Games)

Indie publisher Modus Games has showcased three upcoming releases during today’s Future Games Show Powered by AMD.

First up we have Super Animal Royale, a 64-player battle royale in which cutesy critters fight their way to the top of the food chain in an abandoned safari park. You'll need to replace your starting melee tool quickly if you want to survive the frenzy, and alongside the usual pistols, machine guns, and grenades you'll find wild and wacky weapons such as hamster balls, banana skins, and even a rideable emu! As the cloud of noxious skunk gas closes in, only one animal can be left standing to emerge victorious and perform the winner dance.

Excitingly, as announced exclusively at the Future Games Show, Super Animal Royale is free to play and available right now on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and Stadia.

(Image credit: Modus Games)

Following that is In Sound Mind, a psychological horror played out in first-person. You are Desmond, a therapist whose patients have all been exposed to a sinister chemical, allowing you to use tape recordings of their sessions to descend into your own mind and look for answers to their problems. In order to do this, you'll need to solve unusual puzzles while getting to grips with different mechanics in each memory, as well as overcome your fears to defeat a series of unique boss fights. Oh, and there's a cat named Tonia you can pet – that felt important to mention. In Sound Mind is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X on September 28, with a Switch version due to launch later in 2021.

Finally we have Rustler, a medieval crime adventure that has rightly been dubbed 'Grand Theft Horse' due to the absurd amount of chaos you can create in its historically inaccurate open world. You are The Guy, a peasant who is trying to work his way up the echelons of society in order to enter and win The Grand Tournament, but you can of course put that lofty ambition to one side and cause a giant ruckus instead. You'll find a world stuffed full of pop culture references as you dish out mayhem, whether you're pimping your horse, taking part in MMA (Medieval Martial Arts) cage fights, flinging holy hand grenades, or hiring a bard to dynamically soundtrack your exploits. Rustler is out now in early access on Steam, with a full release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch expected on August 31.