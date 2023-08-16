Modern Warfare 3 Zombies set to return according to cryptic texts

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode appears to have been confirmed, in just about one of the weirdest reveals ever.

Cast your mind back a few eons (to earlier this week), and you might recall a phone number revealed to Call of Duty influencers that the red dot on the minimap would be returning for Modern Warfare 3. This sentient phone number is now back at it again, and this time it appears to have confirmed to several influencers that the Zombies mode is returning for the new game later this year.

As the tweets both above and below attest to, texting "Zombies" to the enigmatic number will have it blurt out a soundbite. This soundbite, when activated, sends out a strange munching sound, along with some unnerving music in the background, and what sounds an awful lot like a moan from a zombie.

Sure, that "moan" could be a bit enigmatic, but veteran Zombies players will know that's the noise Call of Duty's zombies have been making for over a decade now as they shamble towards the player. That's the sort of noise that veteran Zombies players don't forget too easily.

If you, like us, are scratching your head at the nature of these reveals from Activision, rest easy in the knowledge that all this nonsense should come to an end tomorrow. Modern Warfare 3 is holding a reveal event in Warzone 2 on August 17, which should provide us with our best look at the new game yet.

So far at least, we know the infamous Makarov is returning for Modern Warfare 3, apparently not done after being executed by Captain Price back in the original Modern Warfare 3. We also know that Modern Warfare 3 will be launching on November 10 across both PC and new and last-gen console platforms alike.

Modern Warfare 3 will "carry forward" most content from Modern Warfare 2 which, although a nice bonus, isn't helping dispel the view that the new game is little more than DLC.