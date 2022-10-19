Microsoft is planning to expand into mobile markets by developing its own app store

Microsoft has revealed that it wants to expand into mobile markets by developing its own mobile store, with the help of Activision Blizzard's IPs.

As spotted by The Verge (opens in new tab), in a recent filing by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) regarding Microsoft's $70 billion Activision Blizzard deal , Microsoft revealed that it is looking to expand into mobile markets with a dedicated Xbox mobile store. It is also hoping to use its newly acquired companies - assuming the deal gets finalized - to help bolster it above the likes of the Google Play Store or App Store.

As detailed in the report (opens in new tab): "Microsoft’s gaming business, Xbox, is working to expand choice in two ways," it continues, "through Game Pass, a subscription service that lets gamers enjoy the best of what Xbox has to offer at an affordable price, and through bringing more games to mobile platforms, including through mobile apps and cloud-based game streaming technology."

"Building on Activision Blizzard’s existing communities of gamers, Xbox will seek to scale the Xbox Store to mobile, attracting gamers to a new Xbox Mobile Platform. Shifting consumers away from the Google Play Store and App Store on mobile devices will, however, require a major shift in consumer behavior." The report continues: "Microsoft hopes that by offering well-known and popular content, gamers will be more inclined to try something new."

The document also says: "Xbox also recognizes that growing its presence on mobile is critical to growing consumer engagement beyond console and PC games." It doesn't come as much of a surprise to hear that Microsoft wants to capitalize on Activision Blizzard's mobile games, especially considering that back in August of this year it was reported that Activision's mobile earnings outstrip console and PC earnings combined . Thanks to the likes of Diablo Immortal and Call of Duty: Mobile, as well as the Activision Blizzard-owned mobile developer King, which is responsible for the Candy Crush Saga.