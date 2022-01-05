Microsoft clamps down on Xbox dev mode access that can be used for emulators

It looks like Microsoft is revoking Xbox dev mode access to a large number of users, possibly in response to the feature's common usage for running emulators.

Users posting on the GBAtemp community forums noticed the recent change in policy, which came in the form of Microsoft revoking access to Partner Center accounts to users who have not uploaded anything to the store in the last 90 days. The notifications sent to users reference the developer code of conduct, "which says that an active presence in the Store must be maintained."

While it's intended to let developers use standard retail consoles as development kits for making their own games and apps, enabling and entering dev mode on an Xbox One or Xbox Series X or S also allows users to install popular emulators such as RetroArch. From there you can use your Xbox console as an emulation machine for 4K upscaled PlayStation games and beyond, all without needing to hack or otherwise modify your console.

YouTuber Modern Vintage Gamer points to this potential for emulation as the likely impetus for Microsoft clamping down on access to dev mode on consoles, calling it a "very disappointing move" - especially since getting access to dev mode in the first place does require paying a small fee. We'll have to wait and see if Microsoft softens or reverses course on this decision, or if it's just going to be that much more selective regarding who gets to use Xbox dev mode from now on.