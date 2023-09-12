Meta Quest Pro drops to lowest price ever at Amazon UK

In a totally random move, Amazon in the UK has reduced the price of the Meta Quest Pro by £220. This brings the mixed-reality headset down to the lowest price we've ever seen it at in the US or UK, to £779.50. This price cut seems to be exclusive to Amazon in the UK, as we can't see it in the US store, and it isn't appearing at any other retailer.

This massive discount is somewhat surprising, seeing as pretty much the only time we see price cuts to the best VR headsets is during big sale events like Prime Day and Black Friday. While the Quest Pro launched in October of 2022 at a quite absurd price of £1,499, it's since been sitting anywhere between £900 and £1000 after initial reviews were lukewarm and demand for Zuck's Metaverse was non-existent. In our Meta Quest Pro review, we found it wasn't worth the money as a pure gaming headset, and while we still wouldn't recommend it based on a multitude of privacy concerns, this price is a significant deal for those who do have a Quest Pro on their wishlist.

There is a slight caveat to this deal, however, in that the Amazon listing says there are only two units left in stock. We have known these to be wrong and inaccurate from time to time, but if you're keen to get your hands on a Quest Pro for cheaper, that might light a fire under your belly.

Some may be surprised to see the Quest Pro still supported, as false rumors online spread the news that the Quest Pro was being discontinued recently. After one of the component suppliers told the media that they were no longer receiving orders for the Quest Pro's parts, a lot of news surfaced the Quest Pro was no more. Back when the news broke, we looked into it and found that the Meta Quest Pro has not been discontinued, despite reports to the contrary.

Either way, if you're in the UK and fancy a Quest Pro, that deal price should be enticing to you, or could even point towards what's to come for Black Friday Meta Quest 2 deals.

Should you buy the Meta Quest Pro

The Meta Quest Pro is not my favourite device. In fact, that's a little generous. By far, out of all the reviews I've done for GamesRadar+ so far, the Meta Quest Pro earned the lowest score of the lot. No matter your thoughts on privacy, social media, and giant corporations having access to your personal data, the Quest Pro will ask you the question, "How much is too much?"

It's one of the few instances where I think an incredible new technology, as impressive as it is, would make the human race worse if it were to be more widely adopted. The Metaverse's failings show I'm probably not the only one to think that, but even if it seems as though I'm being a tad extreme, countless other lukewarm reviews about the Quest Pro as a mixed-reality headset should tell you all you need to know.

If I put my privacy concerns and my dislike of Mark Zuckerberg to one side, and look at the Quest Pro as a gaming device, I still think you can get a way better headset for cheaper if you go with the Quest 2 or even something like PSVR 2. The battery life of the Quest Pro leaves so much to be desired, and while it's plenty comfy and has great controllers, it doesn't lend itself to being a gaming-centric device.

If you really want a premium VR headset that's capable of some light gaming and has a lot of the features the Apple Vision Pro showed off, the Quest Pro is a really good option, especially if you get the chance to pay this much less for it. Despite my concerns, I will give it credit - the Quest Pro already has so many of the impressive features that Apple made seem brand new. Great innovators, Apple is not, because the folks at Oculus paved the way for the Vision Pro with the Quest Pro in particular. If you want those Apple Vision Pro features with more privacy concerns, less hardware oomph, and for a small fortune cheaper, buy away.

