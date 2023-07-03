Meta Quest 3 set to borrow one of the Quest Pro's best VR features

If you’re eagerly waiting to find out what the Meta Quest 3 will bring to the VR headset table, you’re in luck, as the company has revealed new info about its lenses. Specifically, it turns out the Quest 2 successor will come armed with the same pancake lenses as the Quest Pro, and it could ultimately provide tastier eye candy than its pricey counterpart.

While we’ll need to test the Meta Quest 3 before knowing for sure, it feels like it’ll end up being one of the best VR headsets around. Featuring a 40% slimmer profile paired with a chonkier $500 price tag, the social media giant’s new virtual reality goggles will hopefully cater dedicated VR gamers rather than questionable metaverse ambitions. That might sound like I’m taking a jab at the Quest pro specifically, but one of its best features will help the Quest 3 pack a visual punch.

In a Reddit reply to VR fan Nikolai_Volkoff88, Meta confirms that the Quest 3 same “pancake optics” as the Quest Pro. However, it’ll also boast the “highest resolution to date,” meaning it’ll pack more pixels into each eyehole than the expensive AR headset. That feat is attributed to its shiny new Snapdragon CPU, which is apparently twice as fast.

You’d perhaps expect the Quest 3 to outperform the original Oculus Meta Quest 2, but like a phoenix, it feels like it’ll rise from the Quest Pro’s ashes too. Again, there’s plenty to like about the $1,499.99 headset besides its price, and placing those features on general consumer faces could help properly usher in a new generation of VR gaming. Sure, it’s not going to compete with the Apple Vision Pro, as that particular premium visor will probably end up air boxing in the ring by itself with no audience.

Of course, if you’re not fussed about tasty sounding lenses that sound like breakfast, you might want to check our Prime Day Meta Quest deals page. We’ll be keeping an eye on the Oculus headset as we approach Amazon’s big day, as there’s a good chance it’ll join in on the festivities. If you can’t wait till then to escape reality, feel free to check out the best deals available right now below, as you may be able to bag an early bargain.

Already armed with a headset? Check out the best Meta Quest 2 accessories and enhance your VR experience. If you’d rather stay in the real world, take a look at the best gaming monitors and choose a screen that isn’t strapped to your face.