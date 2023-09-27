Meta Quest 3 pre-orders are live now - here's where to buy

Meta Quest 3 pre-orders are already live, following the new headset's official reveal at Meta's recent Connect conference. The $499.99 / £479.99 headset is already available to order at Meta in the US and with Amazon leading the charge in the UK. However, we're also seeing landing pages popping up in the US - Best Buy looks like it will be taking the leap first.

The next generation VR headset boasts double the processing power of its predecessor, with visual resolution upped by 30%. However, Meta's placing its investment in the mixed reality business this time around, emphasizing that the new device will "blend the physical and digital worlds together."

The headset blends dual RGB cameras to offer up high quality picture passed through the lens of the headset itself, with a reported 4K+ display offering "ultra-realistic games". Alongside a new 3D sound system and TruTouch haptic controls, the next generation device also promises enhanced immersion on top.

We're still waiting for a number of retailers to go live, but you'll find all the Meta Quest 3 pre-orders available now just below. Stay tuned, because we'll be scouring the web as more opportunities present themselves as well.

Meta Quest 3 pre-order | $499.99 at Meta

Meta is the only retailer offering Quest 3 pre-orders in the US so far, so we'd recommend heading here first. However, Best Buy has also launched a landing page so there will be more options shortly. Check: Best Buy (Coming Soon)

Meta Quest 3 pre-order | £479.99 at Amazon

Meta Quest 3 pre-orders are now live at Amazon UK, ahead of shipping on October 10. This is the first pre-order we've seen in the UK, but we'll be checking back regularly. Check: Currys

