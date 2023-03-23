Anticipated real-time strategy game Men of War 2 revealed an atmospheric new trailer at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro.

The trailer opens with shots of Men of War 2's detailed landscapes, troops amassing ahead of an array of different battles, across different environments and conditions, before chaos ensues as the fighting begins. Shattering the temporary tranquility, chaotic firefights send explosives and bullets firing in all directions.

Wishlist Men of War II on Steam now (opens in new tab)

Developed by Ukrainian studio Best Way, and focusing on the Second World War, Men of War 2 promises both a cinematic single-player experience spanning two primary campaigns - one from the perspective of the Allies and the other from the Soviets - as well as both co-op and PvP multiplayer modes. You'll be taking dozens of different historically-accurate units into battle, constantly adapting as the battlefield changes around you.

All of that will be underscored by a new, advanced AI system, but you'll have your own advantage thanks to the Direct Control features, which allow you to control any individual unit on the battlefield. Fully destructible environments are backed up by significant visual improvements over the previous games in this acclaimed, long-running strategy series.

Today's new trailer also marks the start of a new open multiplayer tech test, allowing you to dive into the game to help Best Way test out its online functionality. To get involved, simply head to the game's Steam page (opens in new tab), where you'll also be able to wishlist it ahead of its planned release date later this year.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page (opens in new tab).