Masters of the Air cast talk getting into the headspace of "guys who saved the world"

New Second World War drama Masters of the Air, a companion series to Band of Brothers and The Pacific, follows the 100th Bomb Group, a unit of the US Air Force known for its great losses in battle.

Taking on the roles of the real men who risked their lives in the air is an ensemble cast including Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, Raff Law, and Ncuti Gatwa – but how do you get into that mindset as an actor? What's it like to play these doomed young pilots?

"The bravery of going up each time knowing that at certain points that only 23% of you would make it back, it's just astounding to me," Butler, who plays Major Gale Cleven, tells the Inside Total Film podcast. "They were so incredibly brave."

"It's an honor to represent them because of that," continues Turner, who plays Major John Egan "These guys saved the world. They really did, and we wouldn't be here in this capacity if it wasn't for them."

Keoghan adds, "These lads, these kids didn't have the privilege of seeing what lays ahead with social media or the results of what's going on in the world, they were just going up into the air. No time to grieve, no time to question, or even for self-doubt to come in. So there was a massive appreciation and learning curve with that, for me, definitely."

The first two episodes debut on Apple TV+ this January 26, with further episodes to follow weekly.

