Mary Jane Watson enters the Gang War in a preview of Jackpot #1

Mary Jane has had a helluva few months, the TL:DR of which being: she's returned from the alternate future in which she was trapped with her husband Paul, only to discover that he is actually the son of the villainous Rabin. More tragically, the pair lost their children Stephanie and Owen, who turned out to have been conjured by Rabin.

Now trying to put their lives back together, Paul and Mary Jane are in therapy, while MJ has also embraced her heroic side. She's taken on the Jackpot alias and will soon be working with Felicia Hardy (who also gifted her a cool new suit) in the upcoming Jackpot and Black Cat limited series. Before that, however, she's starring in her own one-shot written by Celeste Bronfman (who is also writing Jackpot and Black Cat) and drawn by Joey Vazquez, with a main cover by Pablo Villalobos.

We have an exclusive preview of Jackpot #1 in the gallery below, which sees the current Gang War crossover crash into MJ and Paul's lives.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Mary Jane is not the first character to use the name Jackpot. Before MJ, the alias belonged to scientist Sara Ehret, who developed a serum that gave her super strength. She eventually sold the Jackpot identity to an eager wannabe hero, Alana Jobson, but Jobson was drugged by Blindside and died. Ehret reclaimed the title for a while, before being forced to give up superheroics and change her identity. Her chosen new name? Alana Jobson.

Marvel's official synopsis for the one-shot issue reads:

"Always bet on red and pick up Mary Jane's first solo story since her super hero debut as Jackpot! New York City is in chaos as the super-powered criminal gangs are at war, and it's all hands on deck! It's a baptism by fire, but, come on, this is Mary Jane. What CAN'T she handle?!"

Jackpot #1 is published by Marvel Comics on January 17.

Check out our guide to the best Spider-Man villains of all time.