Mark Waid's Irredeemable returns for more evil deeds

Ten years after the conclusion of the classic Boom! Studios title Irredeemable ended, writer Mark Waid is apparently returning to his tale of a Superman-like hero gone wrong.

Though it's vague, Boom! has released a teaser announcing, "Mark Waid is still evil," along with the Irredeemable logo.

This echoes pre-publication promos for the original series, which declared, "Mark Waid is Evil! Mark Waid is Irredeemable!" Boom! Studios even offered an exclusive "Mark Waid is Evil!" t-shirt at New York Comic Con in 2009. Since San Diego Comic-Con is on the horizon, the publisher may do something similar this month.

The press release features the text "Irredeemable 2009-2012," followed by a crossed-out "R.I.P." This is the strongest indication that the series is returning, since it implies that the series' "death" in 2012 is no longer relevant.

Irredeemable debuted in April 2009 and ran for 37 issues until May 2012. Written by Waid, the series featured artists Peter Krause, Diego Barreto, and Eduardo Barreto, as well as colorist Andrew Dalhouse and letterer Ed Dukeshire. Editor Matt Gagnon oversaw the series.

Irredeemable follows former superhero the Plutonian after he lobotomizes his sidekick, Samsara, destroys Sky City, and murders millions, becoming the world's greatest supervillain. In the first issue, he kills his former ally, the Hornet, as well as his entire family.

In its final issue, Irredeemable sees the Plutonian take a fatal wound from radiation, seemingly ending the series for good. However, the series' apparent return and the crossed-out "R.I.P." in the announcement may indicate a resurrection of the hero-turned-villain.

