Mario Kart Tour update introduces Team Races and Room Codes multiplayer matches feature

Mario Kart Tour's latest update will introduce a new Team Races mode and Room Codes multiplayer matches feature to rev up the competition.

Team Races sees up to four separate teams of two racers hit the track to try and take first place. Players can go up against friends locally or online, or take on other online competitors to speed their way to victory. The teams that get that coveted spot at the top of the podium will bag themselves in-game rewards, so you have even more incentive to be number one.

The update will also add the new Room Code feature, which enables you to create your own custom room and share the code with your friends and family to set up matches with up to eight other players. The new feature is designed to make it easier to organise races with your pals and ensure you're only going up against those you've chosen to play with.

You can get these features by downloading the update for Mario Kart Tour from Google Play or the App Store depending on your smartphone. If you're thinking about giving the game a go for the first time, it's important to note you do need a Nintendo account and internet connection in order to play.

Local and online multiplayer first came to the racetracks of Mario Kart Tour back in March of this year . With three new modes that let you race against players around the world as well as your friends nearby, the new multiplayer addition added an extra level of competition to the free-to-play mobile game. The latest Team Races mode looks set to add some team-spirited goodness to the kart-racing action.

