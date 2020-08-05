Malcolm in the Middle cast to reunite for Zoom table read

Following on from the cast of Parks and Recreation, the actors behind Malcolm in the Middle are getting back together to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary.

Bryan Cranston – who played the father Hal, but is perhaps better known today for playing Walter White in Breaking Bad – made the announcement on Instagram, revealing that the cast will be back to read through the pilot episode over Zoom.

"Here we are... all are stuck in this five months of quarantine!" Cranston, who recently overcame the coronavirus, wrote. "Can you imagine how Hal would have gone bonkers on Malcolm in the Middle if he had to stay inside with his five knuckle-headed boys?! Makes me smile to think about that. So, if you’ve been missing some silliness in your life, check us out this Saturday night 8/8 for a 20th-anniversary celebration of the show’s premiere. The cast is back!"

Cranston also revealed that showrunner Linwood Boomer came up with the idea, and that it was being done to raise money for Healing California, an organization that provides free dental, medical, and vision care to those in need. Find out more about the charity here.

So, what have the cast been up to since the show stopped in 2006? Cranston, 64 (64!!!) has gone on to big things such as Breaking Bad and an Oscar-nominated turn in Trumbo, while Frankie Muniz (Malcolm) continues to make cameo appearances in many shows, such as Harley Quinn and Dancing with the Stars.

Jane Kaczmarek, who played Lois, has continued a steady stream of work, most recently appearing in Mixed-ish. Francis actor Christopher Masterson pivoted to becoming a full-time DJ in 2014, Justin Berfield (Reese) turned to producing in 2010, later acting as Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer at Virgin Produced (Virgin's TV arm), and Erik Per Sullivan (Dewey) retired from acting in 2010.

Seeing the kids all grown up this Saturday should be quite interesting, to say the least. And who knows, maybe we'll finally learn the family's last name – because, yes, we never actually learnt Malcolm's last name. We're all learning a lot about Malcolm in the Middle today... In the meantime, check out some other nostalgic shows on Disney Plus.