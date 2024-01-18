The Madame Web runtime has been revealed, and it's the longest live-action Sony Marvel movie yet

The Madame Web runtime has been revealed, and it's set to be the longest live-action Sony Marvel movie yet.

As per the ticketing site FilmWeb, Madame Web will have a runtime of 1 hour and 56 minutes (H/T Collider). That's four minutes ahead of Venom, 19 minutes longer than Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and 12 minutes longer than Morbius. Madame Web, then, is the longest of Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU) movies so far. Although, we should probably take the runtime with a grain of salt until it's confirmed by more official means.

Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson as the titular superhero, with Celeste O'Connor, Sydney Sweeney, and Isabela Merced filling out the cast. Tahar Rahim is set to play the villainous Ezekiel Sims.

The film's trailer sees Madame Web, able to foresee the future, attempting to save the lives of three girls (Sweeney, Merced, and O'Connor) as they're hunted by Sims.

The first look at Johnson's Madame Web suit recently surfaced in the weirdest way: on an Ocean Spray bottle. We're kind of here for it. Can more first looks drop this way, please?

"I can't wait to be able to be next to the girls that I filmed with – Dakota and Isabela, and Celeste. We had so much fun together. And I'm really excited that it's just gonna be a powerhouse of badass females for the world to see," Sweeney previously told Total Film magazine of the movie.

After Madame Web, we'll have Venom 3 and Kraven the Hunter to look forward to – both Sony Marvel movies are out this year.

Madame Web arrives this February 14, 2024. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates to get planning your theater trips.