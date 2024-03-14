Madame Web is back in Marvel Comics to preview the next year of Spider-Man stories

By George Marston
published

Madame Web is here to offer up an early look at some of the things you can expect in Spider-Man over the next year

Web of Spider-Man #1
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Web of Spider-Man is a classic ongoing Spider-Man title, which will lend its name to a new one-shot that lays out previews of what to expect for the next year of Spidey stories. And to set the stage, Marvel is bringing back Madame Web following her infamous stint as a movie star.

And as in the movie, Madame Web's precognitive powers are on display as she offers readers a glimpse at several different concepts and characters that will be prominent this year in the various Spider-Man titles. This is the current Madame Web, however, Julia Carpenter, who took on the mantle from the original, Cassandra Webb, several years ago.

We've got an early preview of the Web of Spider-Man #1 one-shot which shows off a few of the different stories coming in Web of Spider-Man #1, including Grave Goblin being hunted by Norman Osborn/Gold Goblin, Miles Morales encountering the speedster Hightail, Ben Reilly AKA Chasm, Kaine as the Scarlet Spider, and Spider-Man 2099.

Check out the gallery of pages: 

Image 1 of 7
Web of Spider-Man #1
(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"2024 is primed to be one of the biggest years in Spider-History and you've only seen the tip of the iceberg!" reads Marvel's solicitation text for Web of Spider-Man #1. "In the pages of this one-shot, we're going to lay out some of the biggest upcoming Spider-Stories and characters in the Spider-Verse through the beginning of 2025, and you aren't going to want to miss this!"

Web of Spider-Man #1 is credited to writers Zeb Wells and Steve Foxe and artists Greg Land and Ed McGuiness, with a cover by Greg Capullo. It goes on sale March 20.

Stay up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned.

