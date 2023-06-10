Luto is a psychological horror adventure about being trapped by memories in your own home

A new trailer for psychological horror narrative experience Luto has been shown during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase Powered by Intel, and if you want to try it for yourself then a demo is available on Steam.

In Luto, players will explore the pain, anxiety, and depression caused by the loss of a loved one, and how the darkness that follows can leave you feeling trapped – in this case, quite literally. Naturally, that puts a big trigger warning on it depending on your personal experiences, but if you're prepared to dive in then there's a rough ride ahead...

As you move around the house, your point of view will shift between different realms and you may not be able to trust what you are seeing. Objects move about on their own, shrouded figures appear then vanish, and impossible spaces materialize within the confines of your home. Luto promises to explore various phobias, including the fear of being alone (monophobia), the fear of enclosed spaces (claustrophobia), and the fear of the dark (nyctophobia), so expect a variety of twists and turns to increase the discomfort.

Near the end of the trailer, we are told that "there is no escape" and find ourselves returning to the hallway where we first started out, suggesting that players will be trapped in a repeating loop until they find a way to break the cycle – veterans of PT will be familiar with this set up. However, after the final text we get an exclusive glimpse at a new area from the game, which appears to be a hastily abandoned hospital. We'll have to wait and see if this is a fresh location you can visit, or is all part of the delusions triggered within your house.

Luto will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC, and while it doesn't have a confirmed release date as yet you can play the demo on Steam right now.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.