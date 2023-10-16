A hidden Lord of the Rings detail has debunked one of Middle-earth's strangest fan theories

One of the most hilarious Lord of the Rings theories may have finally been debunked, thanks to a new hidden detail.

In Peter Jackson’s beloved adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s books, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Frodo Baggins never uses Legolas’ name. In fact, the pair barely actually talk to one another in the whole saga apart from one exchange about a bow. This led to a strange, and very tongue-in-cheek, theory to develop among viewers that maybe Frodo doesn’t actually know the Elf’s name.

To give some context, around five years ago, a Reddit user Applecub suggested that Frodo forgot Legolas’ name when the Fellowship reunited in Return of the King. They speculated that Frodo yells Gimli’s name, but he only smiles and nods at the Elf when he walks in. "This is because Frodo’s mind was distracted with the gravity of his mission when he met Legolas so he completely spaced during their introduction," they argued. Watch the clip here and see what you think.

The theory went viral and has long been entered meme territory. That is, until now. In a new post, one viewer spotted indisputable evidence that Frodo does actually know Legolas’ name. Phew.

So, it’s all down to Frodo’s book he’s writing at the end of Return of the King. Redditor Icy_Statement_2410 screenshotted and zoomed in, noticing that the name "Legolas" is written on the page.

"Frodo's book at the end," they wrote. "He finished it years after the ring was destroyed, so it's possible he didn't know Legolas' name at the time but learned it later (even just to write the book). But this is indisputable proof that Frodo does indeed know Legolas' name and even spells it correctly with all the accents and everything."

Well, there you have it. It may be a friendship of few words, but they at least know each other's names.