Live a Live is coming to PC, PS4, and PS5, and to celebrate, a playable demo is out now

Live a Live is on the way to PC and PlayStation 4 and 5 on April 27.

The critically-acclaimed RPG was originally released on Switch last year, but this is the first time the game is coming to console and PC. To celebrate, a playable demo is now available on Steam and the PlayStation Store.

The demo gives you access to the opening sectors of three of the eight stories in the game: The Wild West, Twilight or Edo Japan, and The Distant Future. And yes, if you enjoy the demo and decide to commit to buying the full game, your progress will carry over, allowing you to pick up where you dropped off.

Pre-order before April 27 on PS Store, and you'll secure a 20 per cent discount, whilst Steam players can enjoy the discount until May 11. Cross-buy is applicable to the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, too.

"Live a Live will offer players the freedom to explore eight different stories with eight different characters, each set within different time periods spanning from a pre-historic era to the Wild West, and more," teases Square Enix. "Each unique chapter will offer players a range of different gameplay mechanics to master, such as stealth, suspense and trap placement, all of which centre around Live a Live’s turn-based battle system.

"Players will also be able to tailor their gameplay adventure to their preference, the episodic story format gives players the freedom to complete each chapter from start to finish in any order they choose, or even play through a little of each chapter in parallel at the same time."

Story-driven HD-2D RPG Live A Live launched all the way back in 1994 and hails from the team behind Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default. The new remake – which has been produced by Takashi Tokita, who directed the original game – puts a new shine of paint on the old RPG, giving it a new lease of life for a whole new generation of gamers.