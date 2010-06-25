Little Fockers trailer

Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro’s domestic comedy sequel Little Fockers has premiered its first trailer online.

What's the dealio? Well, if you’re a fan of Meet The Parents and Meet The Fockers , there’s no evidence here to say you won't enjoy this third entry.

Yeah, the trailer for the new familial farce is all rather, well, familiar. Still, it looks fun enough, with the third film in the series still focussing on the interplay between Stiller and stern dad-in-law De Niro, despite that title hinting it’s all about the kids.

Also getting in on the action this time are Harvey Keitel and Laura Dern (who look like they could be the film’s not-so-secret weapon), as well as Owen Wilson, Jessica Alba, Blythe Danner and Barbra Streisand.

The story? Ten years after Greg's marriage to Jack's daughter, Greg and Jack are finally almost seeing eye-to-eye. But when Greg begins moonlighting at a drug company, Jack begins to grow suspicious.

Head over to apple to watch the trailer , then spring back and tell us your thoughts.

Little Fockers is out just in time for Christmas on 22 December, 2010.

Think this looks focking good? Or just plain shocking?