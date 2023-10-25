Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth lets you ride a dolphin to an Animal Crossing-style island getaway because "sometimes even the Yakuza need a breather"

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has revealed the zany, chaotic Animal Crossing-style mode I've always dreamt of.

During today's Xbox Partner Preview event, Yakuza dev Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio absolutely stole the show with a trailer for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth's new Dondoko Island feature, which lets you hop aboard a dolphin and ride off for cozier pastures. In the studio's words, "sometimes even the yakuza need a breather," and I couldn't agree more.

On Dondoko Island, you can fish, gather materials, buy and craft furniture, mess with the design and infrastructure of the island, design your dream home inside and out, pal around with locals, host Lū'aus and amaze everyone with your guitar skills, and generally just chill the heck out, Yakuza style. You can even make friends with exotic birds, dudes with ram heads, and "strange creatures."

Said weird creatures attending said Lū'au (Image credit: Sega)

Basically, this is the Animal Crossing-like I've always wanted. I loved Animal Crossing: New Horizons and, like seemingly everyone else in the world, played the heck out of its cute little self throughout 2020, but something about playing it today just makes me a little nauseous with thoughts of quarantine, Zoom call hangouts, and whipped coffee. Dondoko Island has none of those unfortunate associations and all of the nutty charm of the Yakuza series I love so much.

I genuinely fear I'll never finish the campaign with Dondoko Island just a dolphin ride away, but thankfully our Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth preview suggests the campaign is a total banger, so I'm not too worried.

