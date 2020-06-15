Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge from The Simpsons is a real game you can play right now

Fans of The Simpsons can rejoice because a real playable version of Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge now exists and you can play it right now.

Created by Aaron Demeter on Itchio , the playable version of the game brilliantly recreates the game as it appeared in the classic Marge Be Not Proud episode, which was the 11th episode in season seven. As any longtime fan of the show will remember, the episode revolves around Bart trying to get the most sought after new video game, Bonestorm .

We all can't be Thrillhouses, though. Bart never does get a copy of Bonestorm, but he does get a copy of Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge instead, with the famous scene at the end of the episode showing the gameplay in action, with a golf ball landing in the parking lot.

The Simpsons writer Bill Oakley even shared the game on Twitter, calling for all Simpsons fans to check out the playable version.

All Simpsons fans must check out this fantastic PLAYABLE VERSION of Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge by @AaronDemeter https://t.co/QfLLFwN51NJune 13, 2020

As the name of the game suggests, you have to putt the golf ball with Lee Carvallo making suggestions for your swing. The input is relatively simple, too. You just have to select choices and input some numbers to swing. Carvallo will always suggest going for the Feather Touch, but you just know you want to go for Power Drive.

From the pixelated design to the dialogue, the fan-made recreation absolutely nails it. As a Simpsons fan myself, being able to play this game is such a treat, and it's the perfect answer for anyone who also wasn't able to get a copy of Bonestorm.

Can't decide which episode to watch next? Here's our pick of the 25 best Simpsons episodes.