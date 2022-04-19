Latest Minecraft: Bedrock Edition build teases upcoming Spectator Mode

The latest Minecraft update has a number of surprises for Bedrock Edition players, including the hotly anticipated Spectator Mode.

As of Minecraft Version 1.18.30, Spectator Mode is available as an extremely early Bedrock feature. Similar to a noclip mode in other games, it allows players to fly around and explore the map without affecting or interacting with the game world in any way. It's been available for players on Minecraft: Java Edition since 2014, but consoles and mobile players have yet to receive the feature.

We can confirm that a recent Beta and Preview contained early functionality for Spectator Mode – a much-wanted feature we're adding to Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. This will launch after the 1.19 update has released, but we’ll be testing it further in upcoming Betas and Previews. pic.twitter.com/GMR3ayvO2GApril 19, 2022 See more

This particular version of Spectator Mode, however, is not complete just yet. Mojang made sure to note to eager players that it's still very much a work in progress, and that it isn't particularly reliable. With that in mind, Minecraft: Bedrock Mode is scheduled to receive Spectator Mode following the upcoming 1.19 Wild Update, though that's not releasing until some point later this year.

Other additional features that players can test out include an updated Create New World experience, worlds with 64-bit seeds, the Deep Dark and Warden, and a variety of bug fixes and improvements. The dimly lit Deep Dark biome is plenty terrifying, even for veteran players, and is the home to the creepy Warden. The Warden looks vaguely like the Sculk in the Deep Dark, though it has no eyes and it's a lot more powerful. You really don't want to come upon one.

If it's been some time since you've looked into what Minecraft has to offer, there's a wide variety of changes that have been made over the past year, with more still to come. You can look forward to later this year for a ton of new stuff with the Wild Update. It's going to be a blast.

