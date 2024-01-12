15 years after its release, star Kristen Stewart now says that Twilight is a “gay movie”

Way back in 2008 teens everywhere were first encapsulated by the modern vampire romance story that is Twilight , now 15 years later lead Kristen Stewart says despite the movie revolving around a heterosexual love triangle, it leans heavily into LGBTQ+ territory.

In an interview with Variety , Stewart reflected on her time starring in the major movie franchise based on author Stephenie Meyer’s book series of the same name, “Twilight is such a gay movie,” said the Spencer star, although she doesn’t “think it necessarily started out that way,”

The series, which was brought to life by director Catherine Hardwicke, follows Bella Swan (Stewart) a seemingly average and awkward girl new to the dull and rainy town of Forks Washington where she meets 100+-year-old vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), and soon-to-be Werewolf Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner), as you do. With both men pining for Bella’s attention, a love triangle forms and spans across four movies before Bella eventually marries and pro-creates with her vampy lover.

Stewart, who is openly gay, expanded on her theory by mentioning the gothic themes that run through the movies, “I mean, Jesus Christ, Taylor and Rob and me, and it’s so hidden and not ok,” adding that the story is “all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you.” She added, “That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love.”

Many vampiric tales, from Bram Stoker’s classic Dracula to Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, explore themes of fluid sexuality and experimentation, so what would make Twilight any different? However, the fact that there aren’t any LGBTQ+ characters in Meyer’s story could make one question Stewart’s observation about the franchise’s inadvertent gayness. To this, the star argues that although she didn't know it at the time, “the fact that I was there at all, it was percolating.”

One thing that's not up for debate is that the actor’s next venture Love Lies Bleeding will certainly tackle LGBTQ+ themes head-on. The sapphic bodybuilding thriller starring Stewart, The Mandalorian ’s Katy M. O'Brian will hit theatres on March 8, 2024.