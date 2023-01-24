Konami won't do it, so fans remade the most infamous Castlevania

A fanmade remake of Castlevania 2: Simon's Quest is offering a whole new way to play the most infamous entry in Konami's classic vampire-hunting series.

Back in 1995, Konami released Castlevania Chronicles on PS1, which remade and remixed the original Castlevania for then-modern standards. Now, in 2023, the fan studio WarMachine has released Castlevania Chronicles 2: Simon's Quest, which takes the same approach for the divisive NES sequel.

This remake takes the bones of Simon's Quest to craft a whole new game. You still explore an open-ended overworld, get hints from NPCs, and explore dungeon-style mansions to acquire key items. But the world has been remixed, the mansions have been completely revamped, and the old currency system has been completely revamped.

The original Castlevania 2 is pretty infamous these days for its obtuse puzzles and cryptic NPCs who would occasionally straight-up lie to you about what to do next. The folks behind the remake note that now "NPCs actually provide useful information that helps you out," which alone makes it a marked improvement over the original.

Castlevania Chronicles 2 is available for download as a raw exe file through the description of the YouTube video (opens in new tab) above so, you know, install it at your own risk. For the record, I've played it for a few minutes and my PC has not become a malware infested hellscape. The game feels great in that stiff, retro Castlevania way, and while I haven't had enough time with it to say how it holds up for the long haul, I'm eager to play more.

We're getting Silent Hill remakes, but what I really want is a proper Castlevania revival. Come on, Konami, there's gotta be some new fans off the back of that Netflix series, right?

