Kingdom Hearts 3 ending, epilogue, and secret ending: Here's when you can get the full story

The Kingdom Hearts 3 ending will be part of the base game at launch, and now we know when the epilogue and Kingdom Hearts 3 secret ending will arrive in the following days. You probably won't even meet the requirements to unlock them until after they're added via post-launch updates (unless you're planning a day-one marathon), but it's worth keeping in mind if you won't have an internet connection at the time.

Here are Square Enix's plans for the Kingdom Hearts 3 rollout, broken down by day.

Tuesday, January 29

• Kingdom Hearts 3 officially released.

• Update 1.01 goes live with "several data fixes".

• Memory Archive is added to the title menu via online update. This is a recap of all the events in the Kingdom Hearts story up to the beginning of Kingdom Hearts 3.

Wednesday, January 30

• Kingdom Hearts 3 Epilogue video added via online update. You must complete the game and view the normal ending first to watch the epilogue.

Thursday, January 31

• Kingdom Hearts 3 "Secret" video added via online update. You must see the normal ending and 'fulfill certain criteria' based on your chosen difficulty level to see this video; in other words, it's the secret ending.

"The epilogue and secret movie are video content that will enhance player's enjoyment of the world of Kingdom Hearts," Square Enix said on the official Kingdom Hearts Twitter account . It also said players will be able to enjoy all of the main game, including the standard ending, without the need for an internet connection. It seems like Square Enix is downplaying the importance of the epilogue and secret ending a bit there, especially in light of how director Tetsuya Nomura previously described them.

"The game's epilogue and secret movie, which are the biggest spoilers in this game, are planned to be released at a later date just in case, so they will not be shown before the game's release," Nomura said in a letter responding to fans' spoiler concerns . Big spoilers mean big narrative developments, so you probably will miss out on a lot of story if you only play the stuff included on Kingdom Hearts 3's disc.