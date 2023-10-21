Junji Ito and H.P. Lovecraft collide in the cosmic horror roguelike storming Steam, and the trailer alone is about to give me nightmares

In preparation for Halloween, Steam's Indie Horror Showcase is upon us, and World of Horror is taking things to another level with its trailer. Having just left early access, this game is serving some of the most disturbing scenes of utter, paralysing terror.

A lone schoolgirl enters an empty bathroom, knife drawn and at the ready. She steps carefully, tiptoeing slowly past each stall, followed closely by something in the mirror. It disappears, and as she turns to face herself in the mirror they begin to crack and out go the lights.

It's coming.

This haunting scene culminates in flashes of ghoulish whispers. "Suffer for me", "Cry for me", "Die for me", the voices say as the poor girl turns the knife on her own throat.

Developer Panstasz and publisher Ysbryd Games have put their heads together to bring us this twisted 1-bit, turn-based horror roguelite that they are calling a "love letter to Junji Ito and H.P. Lovecraft."

From just a minute and a half of trailer, it's clear to see the influence. Junji Ito's gnarled, noir manga aesthetic combines with indescribably ethereal Lovecraftian themes to form something that can only be described as an unholy spawn of a game.

"Navigate a hellish roguelite reality with turn-based combat and unforgiving choices", the World of Horror Steam page says.

Accompanied by a spectacularly glitchy chiptune soundtrack, the game pays homage to retro RPG adventures of the '80s, just as the games CRT TVs and brick phones help cement the time period in which it's set.

With blatant references to The Matrix, and narrative choices meant to make you question reality and your place within it, it seems players are in for an existentially charged experience in this tale of cosmic horror.

It's certainly one to add to the list if you're planning a horror filled gaming session, and right now it's 25% off on Steam.