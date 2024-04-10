Batman spin-off The Boy Wonder is a "coming of age fairy tale" that shines new light on Damian Wayne

Compared to many of the other iconic Batman characters, Damian Wayne is still a comparative newcomer. Although he appeared briefly as a baby in 1987's Son of the Demon, the character was only properly introduced in 2006 by Grant Morrison and Andy Kubert. Since then, the assassin son of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul has grown into one of the most popular supporting heroes in the Batman canon.

Damian takes center stage in The Boy Wonder - a brilliant new five-issue DC Black Label comic (for readers 13+) that explores his outsider nature and his troubled relationship with the other Robins. Written and drawn by the award-winning cartoonist Juni Ba (Monkey Meat, Kayin and Abeni), it's a colorful new series that follows a very recognizable version of the Bat-Family, but is set outside of the bounds of regular continuity. We've read the first two issues and it's great.

In an exclusive interview with Newsarama, Juni Ba describes the book as a "coming of age fairy tale", explains why he's so fond of Damian, and touches on the latest Robin's troubled relationship with his predecessors.

Newsarama: To start us off, what can you tell us about the story of your new series, The Boy Wonder?

Juni Ba: I usually introduce it to people by saying it's the story of a child with a lot of hang ups and preconceived ideas, both about himself and his family members. Over the course of this coming of age fairy tale he starts to learn about them, and himself, and grow into a better person. And it really leans into the fairy tale aspect to push the allegory and the magic in this story!

Why does Damian appeal to you so much as both an artist and a writer?

I find him both tragic and adorable. He and I share some things and I think that's why my brain started coming up with a story about him all by itself. Writing wise there's a fertile ground to tell a really heartfelt story. And art wise, he's such a fun character to draw. It's like a cute little gremlin who's always frowning and judging everyone, which can often backfire on him in funny ways.

It sounds like the book will see Damian coming to terms with his place in the Robin lineage. How does he feel about his brothers?

This Damian would probably say they're usurpers, ingrates, failures and profiteers! It's pretty hard being raised as the center of all the attention, as well as a successor who's never quite enough for his grandfather, and then when thrown into the Bat family, he becomes what feels like the fifth wheel. The last and least appreciated son. So his whole arc will be about processing that.

How much does Damian's past with Talia and Ra's al Ghul influence Damian and this story?

A lot! They raised him after all, so that upbringing influences a lot of what he does. But that includes Batman too, even if his influence is more recent. There's a looming presence of all the parental figures and the pressure of what they'd have wanted you to do, how they would have judged you.

The Boy Wonder has this beautiful visual style - fairy tale, as you just said - despite some strong moments of violence. Why did you choose to tell the story this way?

Fairy tales are great for allegory, larger than life concepts and leaning into the magical. There's also a story reason I can't spoil but it makes for a great framing device.

What are some of the benefits of putting this out as a DC Black Label book?

Mostly freedom! I got to tell the story I wanted. I didn't have to worry about continuity, and thus made what I like making: a self-contained adventure that anyone can appreciate as a comic, with or without any prior exposure to that world. Plus we got to have fun with the design of the issues!

Are there any other DC characters that you'd love to tell a story with in this way?

I'd say Etrigan or Superman would be fun to play with!

The Boy Wonder #1 is published by DC on May 7.

