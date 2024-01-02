Jordan Peele says his next movie might just be his favorite one yet: "My next project is clear to me"

Jordan Peele says his mysterious next film might be his favorite.

"This has been…obviously, it’s been an interesting year because the writer’s strike had had me in a state of listening, and that’s where I need to be," Peele said on a new episode of the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast. “I do feel like my next project is clear to me, and I’m psyched that I have another film that, you know, could be my favorite movie if I make it right."

Peele's next film, which was announced in late 2023, is set for a Christmas 2024 release. Universal Pictures added to its release calendar under "Untitled Fourth Film Directed by Jordan Peele," and that's pretty much all we really know so far. There's still no word whether the film with be another horror or venture into another genre entirely.

Peele, one half of the comedy duo Key and Peele, made his feature film directorial debut with 2017's Get Out. The film earned several Oscar nominations and grossed over $250 million at the global box office. His second horror follow-up, Us, was released in 2019. 2022's Nope, a horror neo-Western science fiction, stars Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya. The film was, once again, a critical and commercial success. Peele also hosted, directed, wrote, and produced the short-lived 2019 reboot of The Twilight Zone on Apple TV Plus.

